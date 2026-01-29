INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Oracle Bondholders (ORCL) Who Suffered Losses Tied To The 2025 AI Buildout Deal-Contact Girard Sharp Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment and securities class action firm in, announces an investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of Oracle Corporation investors who purchased senior notes or bonds issued on September 25, 2025.

More About Oracle

Oracle, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading technology company that sells database software, cloud services, and enterprise applications. The Company states,“For more than four decades, we've delivered innovations that have helped build entire industries.” Oracle further reports that their“mission is to help people see data in new ways, discover insights, [and] unlock endless possibilities.”

Oracle's AI Buildout and Bonds

On September 10, 2025, Oracle and OpenAI signed a $300 billion contract under which Oracle will supply OpenAI with computing power over the next five years. Shortly after, on September 25, 2025, Oracle issued $18 billion in senior notes and bonds to fund its AI buildout. Seven weeks later, Oracle sought to raise an additional $38 billion through debt offerings to further support the expansion of its AI infrastructure.

Girard Sharp's investigation focuses on whether the Offering Materials may have included misrepresentations and omissions regarding its AI buildout that may have negatively impacted the value of the notes and bonds.

If you are an Oracle bondholder who suffered losses

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country's largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

Contact

