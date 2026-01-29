Global Decks Market To Surge Reaching $19.89 Billion By 2030 - Concealed Fastening Systems Revolutionize Deck Aesthetics And Installation

The decks market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $14.47 billion in 2025 to $15.46 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of wood and composite decking materials, increased utilization of outdoor living spaces, a growing demand for weather-resistant construction products, reliance on imported lumber and fasteners, and the expansion of residential renovation activities. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $19.89 billion at a CAGR of 6.5%, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable decking materials and smart outdoor infrastructure, as well as advancements in composite technologies and low-maintenance deck solutions.

The construction industry's expansion, fueled by urbanization, is a significant driver of the decks market. Urbanization increases the demand for residential and commercial spaces, necessitating more construction projects. Decks enhance outdoor living areas, adding property value and attractiveness, thus supporting overall construction industry growth. For instance, the Australia Bureau of Statistics reported an increase in dwellings under construction from 240,065 units in 2022 to 240,813 units in 2023, reflecting the construction industry's continued expansion.

Innovations in the decks market are numerous, with companies focusing on concealed fastening systems to improve decks' aesthetic appeal and installation efficiency. In March 2024, Trex Company Inc. launched the Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection, featuring hidden fasteners with stainless steel screws set in durable glass-filled nylon connectors, ensuring a smooth, fastener-free deck surface.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. In June 2025, Decks & Docks Company Inc. acquired The Deck Supply, strategically expanding its geographic footprint into the Midwest. This acquisition allows Decks & Docks to better serve contractors and capitalize on the growing demand for premium decking materials in new regions.

