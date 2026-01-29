APO Group And PRO ALLY Partner To Showcase Africa's Energy And Sustainability Expertise

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

APO Group ( ), the leading multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has announced a strategic content partnership with Nigeria-based sustainability communications consultancy, PRO ALLY ().

PRO ALLY specialises in ESG compliance assessment and implementation, brand sustainability communication, stakeholder engagement, and ESG capacity development. Through this partnership, APO Group will collaborate with PRO ALLY to share impactful, people-centred stories from Africa's energy and extractives sectors, ensuring that critical narratives around sustainability, energy transition, and inclusive development reach broader African and global audiences.

At the centre of the agreement is Energy Stories, a PRO ALLY publication designed as an innovative publishing platform for energy professionals across Africa and beyond. The platform simplifies, demystifies, and humanises the oil and gas and broader energy sectors through powerful, accessible storytelling.

By joining APO Group's partner ecosystem, which includes more than 300 media organisations across Africa and globally, PRO ALLY benefits from increased visibility facilitated by Africa's leading press release distribution service, bringing the continent's positive energy insights to local and international stakeholders.

“Too often, conversations around energy and sustainability are technical, exclusionary, or disconnected from the people doing the work on the ground,” said Tunbosun Afolayan, Managing Director at PRO ALLY.“Energy Stories changes that by creating a space where engineers, technicians, students, policy makers, and everyday professionals can share real experiences and insights in plain language. Partnering with APO Group allows these stories to travel further, with greater credibility and reach.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to democratising knowledge and opportunity, particularly in sectors central to Africa's economic development and a just energy transition. By combining PRO ALLY's subject matter expertise and editorial focus with APO Group's pan-African communications expertise and distribution network, the partnership is set to elevate the African voices shaping the future of energy and sustainability.

“As Africa navigates complex energy, climate, and development challenges, it's important to share perspectives and real-life experiences that help to build understanding, trust, and informed dialogue. Partnering with PRO ALLY strengthens our vision of being the channel for Africa's voices, supporting authentic, African-led narratives,” added Bas Wijne, Chief Executive Officer of APO Group.

This collaboration reinforces APO Group's commitment to highlighting the many positive perspectives and successes to be found in sectors shaping the continent's future, positioning the company as a strategic advisor to Africa's industry leaders.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007 by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group is the communications consultancy built for performance – combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, and guaranteed visibility across every African market.

Recognised with multiple international awards, including SABRE, Davos Communications, and World Business Outlook distinctions, APO Group partners with global and African organisations to deliver communications that perform – through strategy, execution, and measurable visibility.

Our founder's advisory roles with international institutions strengthen APO Group's access to decision-makers and reinforce our role as the continent's most connected communications consultancy. Clients include Canon, Emirates, Nestlé, NFL, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Afreximbank, the African Development Bank Group, GITEX Global, Royal African Society, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

About Energy Stories:

Energy Stories, A PRO ALLY Publication; people-focused; for energy and extractives professionals is a revolutionary, people-first publishing platform for energy professionals across Africa and beyond. It is a place to simplify, demystify, and humanize the oil and gas sector through powerful storytelling. This platform aligns with our core vision at PRO ALLY“To democratize opportunities and knowledge.” This is a stage for professional, engineers, technicians, utility workers, students, policy thinkers, and everyday professionals in the field to share real experiences, bold insights, and human stories in plain language. Visit us at

