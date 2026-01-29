New Renault Duster 2026 Makes Triumphant Return To Indian Market

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

New Delhi / Srinagar- After nearly a decade off the Indian market stage, Renault has officially unveiled the all new 2026 Duster, marking a highly anticipated comeback for one of India's most beloved SUVs. The launch event, held across major cities this week, captured significant industry and consumer attention, with the new Duster positioned as a bold, modern competitor in the highly competitive SUV segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Comeback After More Than 10 Years

The original Renault Duster earned a loyal following in India thanks to its rugged capability, spacious interiors, and value-for-money appeal. However, production for the Indian market was discontinued several years ago as Renault restructured its product lineup. With the 2026 model, Renault is signalling its renewed commitment to Indian buyers and aiming directly at customers seeking comfort, performance, and all-round utility especially in urban, semi-urban, and adventure-oriented driving conditions.

Renault India executives described this relaunch as more than a product introduction - it's a strategic renewal of the brand's SUV legacy in the country.

Key Specifications and Features

The 2026 Renault Duster emerges with a fresh design language and updated mechanicals to cater to modern Indian expectations:

Engine Options



1.3-litre turbo petrol – Produces approximately 156 PS and 254 Nm torque, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission depending on variant. 1.5-litre diesel – Delivers 115 PS and 260 Nm torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed manual or AMT for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Design and Exterior