UK Sees Surge in Poverty Rate
(MENAFN) Poverty across the United Kingdom has intensified to unprecedented levels, with millions now unable to secure fundamental necessities, new research from a prominent advocacy organization reveals.
Approximately one in five UK residents—roughly 14.2 million individuals—were subsisting in poverty during 2023/24, the final fiscal year under the previous Conservative administration and the most recent period with available official data, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) disclosed in a Tuesday report. Among them, nearly half—6.8 million people—were enduring "very deep" deprivation, representing the highest figure recorded in three decades.
Vulnerable populations including children, renters, disabled individuals, and workers in precarious employment bore the heaviest burden. Nearly 4.5 million children lived in poverty throughout 2023/24, representing 600,000 more than during the pandemic and continuing a three-year upward trajectory. The crisis struck hardest in larger households, where 44% of children were impacted. Private renters confronted elevated risks compared to property owners, while disabled persons and informal caregivers also faced disproportionate challenges, the analysis found.
The most extreme circumstances prove even more dire. Approximately 3.8 million people, including roughly one million children, suffered destitution, lacking resources for essentials including heating, clothing, and food.
"Poverty in the UK is still not just widespread, it is deeper and more damaging than at any point in the last 30 years," said JRF's chief analyst Peter Matejic. "When nearly half of the people in poverty are living far below the poverty line, that is a warning sign that the welfare system is failing to protect people from harm."
Geographic disparities emerged clearly, with London and the West Midlands ranking among the most severely affected regions, the report indicated.
Escalating living expenses combined with stagnant compensation have driven the surge in acute poverty, the charity explained. Inflation affecting necessities including food, energy, and housing has skyrocketed recently, while income growth for low-earning households has remained virtually flat, forcing countless families to struggle meeting basic requirements.
The poorest UK households have only become poorer under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government, despite promises to boost living standards, according to the latest data from independent research consultancy Retail Economics.
