Illegal Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Homes in West Bank
(MENAFN) Illegal Israeli settlers ignited Palestinian residences during a nighttime assault on the Bedouin settlement of Khallet al-Sidra in the occupied West Bank, according to activist reports.
Multiple accounts on X, the US social media platform, circulated footage and photographs depicting structures engulfed in flames within the village of Mukhamas, situated northeast of Jerusalem.
"It happened again," one activist declared, claiming that settlers launched an offensive against the community and torched residential buildings.
Additional activists characterized the arson as "the third time in three months" that dwellings in Mukhamas or its surrounding areas have been destroyed by fire, pointing accusatory fingers at Israeli officials for permitting such assaults to continue without consequences.
"Another night of illegal Israeli settler violence in the West Bank," one post stated, emphasizing that there had been "no prosecutions" connected to comparable attacks.
Certain accounts alleged that Israeli military personnel were stationed in the vicinity when the incident unfolded yet failed to take action to prevent the destruction.
Activists issued urgent appeals to the international community, demanding intervention regarding "the continuing pattern of settler attacks against Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank."
Palestinian statistical data indicates that Israeli military forces and unauthorized settlers have caused the deaths of no fewer than 1,109 Palestinians throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, while inflicting injuries upon nearly 11,000 additional individuals since October 2023.
The International Court of Justice ruled Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory unlawful in a historic advisory opinion issued in July 2024, simultaneously demanding the removal of all settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
