Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank After Killing Palestinian
(MENAFN) Israeli troops conducted late-night raids on Wednesday across the occupied West Bank, including the home of a Palestinian who had been killed earlier in the day, detaining several individuals.
According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, soldiers stormed the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron, and targeted the family home of Qusai Maher Halaika, who was killed earlier near Jerusalem in the al-Kaffan area. During the raid, Israeli forces reportedly damaged property inside the house and detained and beat family members.
The military also sealed off the surrounding area, forced local shop owners to close, and questioned young men in the vicinity.
The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority reported early Tuesday that Halaika, 28, from Shuyukh in Hebron, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers and that his body was being withheld. The Israeli army claimed he had attempted a stabbing attack at a checkpoint south of Jerusalem.
Since October 2023, Palestinian figures indicate that Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,109 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and injured nearly 11,000 others.
In a landmark ruling in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
