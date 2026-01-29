Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bentley Emirates Launches the New Exclusive Continental GT Supersports in Dubai

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE — January 28, 2026: Bentley Emirates, part of the Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, has unveiled the new Continental GT Supersports in Dubai, the exclusively selected destination for the regional debut.
Representing power in its purest form, the Continental GT Supersports is a limited-edition, driver-focused coupe, with just 500 units produced globally. The most performance-oriented interpretation of the Continental GT to date, the car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 combustion engine, delivering a raw and engaging driving experience.
Engineered for uncompromising performance, the Supersports features an extensive carbon-fibre exterior kit, advanced drive modes, a bespoke braking system, and exclusive forged aluminium alloy wheels developed with Manthey Racing, reinforcing Bentley’s commitment to precision engineering.
The regional launch took place at Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai, offering guests an exclusive first look at the Continental GT Supersports, further cementing Bentley Emirates’ position in one of the brand’s most significant markets, where appreciation for exclusive, high-performance luxury vehicles continues to grow.
