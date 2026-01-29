Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Rejects Diplomacy Under Threats Amid US Military Pressure

2026-01-29 03:13:28
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Wednesday that diplomacy cannot succeed when paired with military pressure and “threats,” as US President Donald Trump continued signaling a potential strike against Tehran.

Araghchi said: “Our position is exactly this: exercising diplomacy through military threats cannot be effective or useful.” He added: “If they want negotiations to take shape, they must certainly abandon threats, excessive demands, and the raising of irrational issues.”

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that another “armada” is heading toward Iranian waters, while suggesting Tehran is seeking a diplomatic resolution with Washington.

Araghchi emphasized that negotiations must adhere to established principles, stating they should occur “from an equal footing, based on mutual respect and for mutual benefit.” He warned: “That one side seeks to achieve its objectives through force is unacceptable. That is not diplomacy.”

He further stressed: “Negotiations under threat do not add up. Talks can only take place when threats and excessive demands are set aside.”

The Iranian minister noted ongoing communications with regional states aimed at preventing potential conflict. “Our contacts with them continue regularly and continuously,” he said. “Their ambassadors here are in direct contact with the Foreign Ministry. I am in contact with ministers; last night I spoke with Qatar’s foreign minister.”

Araghchi highlighted a shared regional understanding that any military threat “would destabilize the entire Middle East, particularly given the nature of the US presence in the region.”

