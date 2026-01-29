Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish, Iranian FMs Hold Talks on Regional Issues

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday regarding recent developments in the region, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The conversation took place over a phone call, during which the two officials focused on efforts to ease tensions in light of ongoing events.

Earlier, Fidan had cautioned that a US strike on Iran would be “wrong,” emphasizing the need for Washington and Tehran to resolve their disputes through diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, the US President warned Iran on Wednesday to reach an agreement on its nuclear program, stating that failure to do so could result in a “next attack” [that] would be far worse.

This follows a prior US assault on three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June 2025.

