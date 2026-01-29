Shield Strengthens European Operating Model With Expanded Lisbon Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lisbon team grows by 40% to accelerate product development and customer support for European financial institutions

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield, a provider of Digital Communications Governance and Archiving (DCGA) technology, has announced the expansion of its Lisbon office. As a Gartner-ranked top 3 vendor across all Critical Capabilities, this move is part of its broader growth strategy to scale European operations, provide increased customer proximity, and accelerate solution delivery to financial institutions.

As regulatory complexity across Europe continues to rise and financial institutions increase oversight of digital communications, Shield is growing its Lisbon presence to strengthen regional execution. The new office will help accelerate product development aligned with EU regulatory needs and provide local support.

Lisbon has emerged as a growing financial and technology hub, with an increasing presence of global banks, investment firms, and FinTech organizations operating under complex European regulatory frameworks. Its access to multinational talent, proximity to EU markets, and integration into the European regulatory ecosystem make it a strategic location for Shield's continued growth.

Over the past two years, Shield's Lisbon team has grown by approximately 40%, expanding across key business functions including Research & Development, Product, Customer Experience, Marketing, and Human Resources. This expansion allows Shield to accelerate the development of governance capabilities and improve engagement across the region.

Shield's Lisbon office is home to a diverse, international team with deep expertise in compliance, AI-driven analytics, and regulated financial markets. These capabilities are critical to building digital communications governance technology for global financial institutions. This investment in people and infrastructure supports long-term performance, talent retention, and operational resilience.

“Scaling our European operations in Lisbon allows us to stay closer to customers while accelerating execution against real-world regulatory challenges,” said Shiran Weitzman, Co-Founder and CEO of Shield.“As financial institutions face increasing scrutiny across digital communications, proximity, speed, and regulatory alignment are essential-and Lisbon enables us to deliver on all three.”

"Lisbon offers a deep talent pool that strengthens our ability to serve customers worldwide," said Tal Raziel-Yosef, Chief People Officer at Shield. "We're building a diverse, forward-thinking team and investing in a high-end, collaborative workspace that empowers them to do their best work. We foster a culture of continuous learning and professional growth, so our people can thrive-because when they grow, they deliver even greater value and advance their own personal development.”

Shield's platform enables the world's leading regulated financial institutions to manage communications surveillance, archiving, and governance across digital channels. Powered by advanced AI, including generative and agentic AI, natural language processing, and behavioral analytics, Shield helps firms identify compliance risks more accurately. It also reduces false positives as regulatory expectations continue to expand.

The Lisbon expansion complements Shield's growing footprint across Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The company plans to continue investing in European talent and infrastructure, with Lisbon serving as a cornerstone of its global operating model.

About Shield

Shield is the industry's most comprehensive digital communications governance and archiving solution-purpose-built for financial institutions. Shield was recently named by Gartner as a Visionary and scored a Top 3 Vendor in the Digital Communication Governance and Archiving sector. Shield's platform combines industry-leading AI-powered innovation with deep regulatory expertise to strengthen compliance intuitively, efficiently, and securely. Learn more at shieldfc.

Media Contact

Michal Milgalter

...