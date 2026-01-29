403
Namibia’s National Team to Take Part in FIFA Series Showdown
(MENAFN) The Namibia Football Association confirmed Wednesday that the nation's men's squad has secured a coveted spot in FIFA's second annual invitational competition, set to unfold across March and April.
Kazakhstan will serve as the host nation for Namibia's group-stage campaign, where the team faces off against Kuwait, Comoros, and the host country in what promises to be a crucial test of international mettle.
Coach Collin Benjamin expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, emphasizing how the competition aligns with broader objectives for player development and the sport's global advancement.
"The platform will provide players with valuable international match exposure as part of FIFA's broader efforts to enhance global football development," Benjamin said.
FIFA's invitational series has expanded to encompass 48 participating nations organized into 12 competitive groups. Every fixture carries weight in the FIFA World Rankings, transforming what might otherwise be standard friendlies into high-stakes encounters with lasting implications.
The tournament structure offers national team managers a strategic opportunity to evaluate talent pools and test tactical approaches in genuine competitive scenarios while simultaneously advancing FIFA's mission to elevate football standards worldwide.
