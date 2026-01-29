403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Attacks Continue in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israeli forces carried out a series of aerial bombardments, artillery strikes, and demolition actions in several parts of the Gaza Strip, despite an ongoing ceasefire that has been in place since Oct. 10, 2025. These operations were described as part of repeated breaches of the truce agreement.
In the northern locality of Jabalia, residents and eyewitnesses reported hearing at least two loud blasts after Israeli troops struck locations using demolition methods within zones that remain under Israeli control.
At the same time, Israeli artillery units bombarded eastern districts of Gaza City. Armored vehicles positioned to the east of the city also reportedly fired machine guns toward nearby areas, according to local accounts.
Further south in central Gaza, Israeli warplanes attacked three uninhabited houses located east of Deir al-Balah, an area still under Israeli military authority.
Separately, witnesses said that Israeli air raids struck territories east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza that are under Israeli occupation. These attacks occurred alongside artillery fire, gunfire from military vehicles, and aerial shooting from helicopters in the same locations.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities following these incidents.
Since the ceasefire came into force, ongoing Israeli violations have resulted in the deaths of 486 Palestinians and left 1,341 others injured.
The truce brought an end to the genocidal war initiated by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which continued for two years. That conflict claimed the lives of more than 71,000 people, injured 171,000 others, and devastated roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. Reconstruction expenses have been estimated by the United Nations at approximately $70 billion.
In the northern locality of Jabalia, residents and eyewitnesses reported hearing at least two loud blasts after Israeli troops struck locations using demolition methods within zones that remain under Israeli control.
At the same time, Israeli artillery units bombarded eastern districts of Gaza City. Armored vehicles positioned to the east of the city also reportedly fired machine guns toward nearby areas, according to local accounts.
Further south in central Gaza, Israeli warplanes attacked three uninhabited houses located east of Deir al-Balah, an area still under Israeli military authority.
Separately, witnesses said that Israeli air raids struck territories east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza that are under Israeli occupation. These attacks occurred alongside artillery fire, gunfire from military vehicles, and aerial shooting from helicopters in the same locations.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities following these incidents.
Since the ceasefire came into force, ongoing Israeli violations have resulted in the deaths of 486 Palestinians and left 1,341 others injured.
The truce brought an end to the genocidal war initiated by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which continued for two years. That conflict claimed the lives of more than 71,000 people, injured 171,000 others, and devastated roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure. Reconstruction expenses have been estimated by the United Nations at approximately $70 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment