403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Sees 1.6 Percent Increase in Real Wages
(MENAFN) South Korea's inflation-adjusted earnings advanced for a consecutive second month, driven by sustained nominal wage growth, government figures revealed Thursday.
Average monthly compensation per worker at companies employing at least one regular staff member jumped 4.1 percent year-over-year to 3.955 million won (approximately 2,774 U.S. dollars) in November 2025, extending an upward trajectory that began in August of the prior year, the Ministry of Employment and Labor reported.
Real wage growth—accounting for price increases—registered a 1.6 percent annual gain in November, marking a deceleration from October's robust 4.7 percent expansion.
Consumer price inflation has remained anchored near the central bank's 2 percent benchmark in recent months, recording 2.1 percent in July, 2.1 percent in September, and 2.4 percent in November.
Monthly working hours per employee at these enterprises contracted 3.8 percent to 153.2 hours in November versus the equivalent 2024 period.
The water supply, sewage and waste management, and materials recovery sector documented the longest monthly working duration at 168.9 hours, with manufacturing operations following closely at 168.5 hours.
Construction industry workers logged the briefest monthly hours at 129.7 during the reporting period.
Average monthly compensation per worker at companies employing at least one regular staff member jumped 4.1 percent year-over-year to 3.955 million won (approximately 2,774 U.S. dollars) in November 2025, extending an upward trajectory that began in August of the prior year, the Ministry of Employment and Labor reported.
Real wage growth—accounting for price increases—registered a 1.6 percent annual gain in November, marking a deceleration from October's robust 4.7 percent expansion.
Consumer price inflation has remained anchored near the central bank's 2 percent benchmark in recent months, recording 2.1 percent in July, 2.1 percent in September, and 2.4 percent in November.
Monthly working hours per employee at these enterprises contracted 3.8 percent to 153.2 hours in November versus the equivalent 2024 period.
The water supply, sewage and waste management, and materials recovery sector documented the longest monthly working duration at 168.9 hours, with manufacturing operations following closely at 168.5 hours.
Construction industry workers logged the briefest monthly hours at 129.7 during the reporting period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment