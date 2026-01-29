Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea Sees 1.6 Percent Increase in Real Wages

South Korea Sees 1.6 Percent Increase in Real Wages


2026-01-29 12:29:45
(MENAFN) South Korea's inflation-adjusted earnings advanced for a consecutive second month, driven by sustained nominal wage growth, government figures revealed Thursday.

Average monthly compensation per worker at companies employing at least one regular staff member jumped 4.1 percent year-over-year to 3.955 million won (approximately 2,774 U.S. dollars) in November 2025, extending an upward trajectory that began in August of the prior year, the Ministry of Employment and Labor reported.

Real wage growth—accounting for price increases—registered a 1.6 percent annual gain in November, marking a deceleration from October's robust 4.7 percent expansion.

Consumer price inflation has remained anchored near the central bank's 2 percent benchmark in recent months, recording 2.1 percent in July, 2.1 percent in September, and 2.4 percent in November.

Monthly working hours per employee at these enterprises contracted 3.8 percent to 153.2 hours in November versus the equivalent 2024 period.

The water supply, sewage and waste management, and materials recovery sector documented the longest monthly working duration at 168.9 hours, with manufacturing operations following closely at 168.5 hours.

Construction industry workers logged the briefest monthly hours at 129.7 during the reporting period.

MENAFN29012026000045017169ID1110665948



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search