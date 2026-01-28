FAO Strengthens Food Security Across Haiti And The Dominican Republic

High-level mission to Haiti and the Dominican Republic focuses on cross-border protection of livelihoods and agrifood systems

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Santo Domingo

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Santo Domingo - A high-level Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) mission to Haiti and the Dominican Republic this week underscored a central reality for the Caribbean: food security is a shared regional challenge, requiring both life-saving, emergency agricultural action to respond to acute needs as well as cutting-edge prevention and preparedness systems to protect food supply chains.

Led by FAO deputy director-general Beth Bechdol, together with senior regional and emergency leadership, the mission advanced a coordinated approach- reinforcing agriculture as a frontline humanitarian response in Haiti, and biosecurity, disaster preparedness, and market stability in the Dominican Republic.

Amid Haiti's severe hunger crisis, where over 5.7 million people face high levels of acute food insecurity, much of the rural population continues to rely on agriculture for their livelihoods. Building on this, FAO's Emergency Food Production approach enables highly vulnerable families to grow food within just 90 days, even amid a crisis. In 2025, FAO supported more than 140,000 people by distributing over 210 tonnes of seeds to 76,000 farmers, resulting in more than 7,500 tonnes of food produced across 4,300 hectares.

In the neighbouring Dominican Republic, discussions focused on safeguarding agrifood systems from major shocks-including transboundary animal diseases, climate-related hazards, and supply chain disruptions-while reinforcing regional trade and market integration for the wider Caribbean. Over the past two years, FAO has strengthened food system defenses by certifying 25 pig farms, sharply reducing viral circulation, and raising biosecurity compliance from 35 percent to nearly 80 percent-enhancing pork export potential and foreign exchange earnings.

“Travelling to both countries, I am deeply convinced that agriculture is not just a lifeline in today's crises-it's the foundation for stability and food security. In Haiti, where families endure relentless shocks, farming remains the daily anchor sustaining households and the seedbed for rebuilding resilient livelihoods,” said Bechdol.

“In the Dominican Republic, robust biosecurity measures safeguard farmers, protect markets, and sustain vital regional trade. These parallel efforts demonstrate a powerful truth: strategic, sustained investment in agriculture-tailored to local realities-builds resilience, even across borders. We cannot afford to treat this as optional; the time to double down is now,” she added.

To build on these efforts, FAO is seeking $108 million to support 860,000 people in Haiti through emergency food production and livelihood protection. In the Dominican Republic, FAO is working with partners to mobilize additional resources to expand biosecurity coverage, strengthen livestock systems, and safeguard national and regional food supply chains.

“A scale up in funding and support is urgently required to allow FAO to save lives and dignity through delivering tangible results for farmers and communities,” said Rein Paulsen, the Director of FAO's Office of Emergencies and Resilience.

Together, the two country engagements reflect FAO's integrated regional approach: addressing urgent humanitarian needs while strengthening the systems that prevent future crises and secure food availability, leveraging strengths across FAO country offices.

