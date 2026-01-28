K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized $120 Million Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share at the closing of the Company's initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "KTWOU" beginning on January 29, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A ordinary shares and rights will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "KTWO" and "KTWOR," respectively.

D. Boral Capital (“D. Boral”), is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company. Freshfields US LLP is serving as legal advisor to D. Boral.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The initial public offering is expected to close on January 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-290350) (the "Registration Statement") relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 28, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital, 590 Madison Ave 39th floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at ..., or by accessing the SEC's website,

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation

K2 Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Karan Thakur

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: +1-236-521-6500