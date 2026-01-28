Sungil Tex Launches The World's First Biodegradable Lining

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sungil Tex Logo"Asia's leading sustainable lining supplier partners with Lenzing to introduce fully biodegradable ECOVEROTM linings with no MOQ, serving global fashion brands of all sizes

HONG KONG - January 28, 2026 - Sungil Tex, Asia's leading sustainable lining company and a designated official supplier for many of the world's top fashion houses, today announced the launch of the world's first fully biodegradable lining. Developed in collaboration with Lenzing, the new sustainable lining collection utilizes 100% biodegradable ECOVERO fiber, marking a major milestone in eco-friendly textile innovation.

World's First Biodegradable Lining Collection

This breakthrough collection includes products GL-5019, GL-5018, GL-5045, and GL-5230, all crafted from 100% ECOVERO fiber. These biodegradable linings deliver the same luxurious hand feel and high performance as conventional materials while being fully biodegradable at end of life - addressing the fashion industry's urgent need for sustainable, circular solutions.

Sungil Tex also carries a comprehensive range of color-stocked fabric and lining products made from 100% TENCEL, another premium biodegradable fiber known for its exceptional softness and environmental credentials.

No MOQ: Sustainable Linings for Brands of All Sizes

To support designers and brands without limiting their creative freedom, Sungil Tex maintains extensive color stock of its sustainable and biodegradable linings and offers a landmark No Minimum Order Quantity (No MOQ) service. This innovative approach enables both large global brands and small emerging designers to access premium sustainable materials on-demand, reducing waste and eliminating the financial barriers of large inventory commitments.

"Sustainability should not be a privilege reserved for large corporations," said Danny Lee, CEO of Sungil Tex. "Our No MOQ policy ensures that every brand - whether a global fashion house or an independent designer - can make responsible choices without compromise."

Certified Sustainable Excellence

Sungil Tex's commitment to sustainability is backed by comprehensive certifications from leading global standards organizations. The company holds Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification (License CU 1022128), OEKOTEX certification across all products, and is a registered member of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) (ID: 1009257) and the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol (ID: A7QT7JGD). The biodegradability of its Lenzing-based products has been verified by TÜV Austria and tested by Organic Waste Systems (OWS).

Co-Developing the Future with HUGO BOSS

Further cementing its leadership in sustainable material innovation, Sungil Tex announced that beginning this year, it is partnering with global fashion powerhouse HUGO BOSS to develop advanced lining solutions using NOVA POLY, HUGO BOSS's proprietary biodegradable polyester technology. Leveraging HUGO BOSS's innovative material platform and Sungil Tex's expertise in lining development, this strategic collaboration represents a significant step toward making biodegradable materials the industry standard.

Global Reach, Local Service

With operations spanning 12 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America, Sungil Tex delivers sustainable textile solutions to fashion brands worldwide. The company's global network includes offices in Hong Kong, South Korea, China, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Turkey, Sweden, and the United States - ensuring localized support and reliable supply chain management for partners in every major fashion market.

Sungil Tex serves over 200 global brands across 20 countries, working with both established luxury houses and emerging independent labels. The company is currently designated as an official lining supplier for Hugo Boss, Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Ann Taylor, Anne Klein, J-Crew, Tommy Hilfiger, and many other leading global brands.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

"Our vision is to become the world's leading biodegradable lining company," said Danny Lee. "We are committed to replacing the traditional, pollution-based supply chain with a sustainable, eco-friendly one. By introducing the world's first biodegradable lining and partnering with iconic brands, we are expanding our influence from Asia to the global fashion market and setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the textile industry."

About Sungil Tex

Founded in 2008, Sungil Tex is Asia's leading sustainable lining company and a premier global supplier of biodegradable and eco-friendly textile solutions. Dedicated to providing the fashion industry with innovative sustainable materials, Sungil Tex combines cutting-edge technology with comprehensive certifications to help brands build more responsible supply chains. Through partnerships with material innovators like Lenzing and global fashion leaders like Hugo Boss, Sungil Tex is pioneering the transition to a fully sustainable textile industry.