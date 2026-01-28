Geoprofessionals Spend A Quarter Of Their Time Managing Data And Are Increasingly Turning To AI, Reveals New Seequent Su...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Seequent, the Bentley Subsurface company, says mining and civil geoprofessionals turning to AI still struggle to unlock value from increasingly complex, multisource datasets, according to its 7th Geoprofessionals Data Management Report.

The global report, based on a survey of more than 1,000 geoprofessionals worldwide, highlights teams grappling with complex datasets across multiple software platforms, unmanaged historical data, and significant time spent on routine data administration.

Angela Harvey, Chief Customer Officer, Seequent, said: 'According to the report findings, geoprofessionals on average spend over a quarter of their time on data management. They are actively seeking to harness the information it contains for competitive advantage, but limited data frameworks mean too much time is spent managing data, versus interpreting results.'

Both civil and mining geoprofessionals cite issues with data quality, integrating diverse sources, and accessing good quality historical data, with many organisations lacking a centralised 'single source of truth.' At the same time, AI momentum is building. Across all industries 51% of organisations are now using or at least considering using AI, increasing from just 30% two years ago.

'Data is the most valuable asset of any organisation, and it's clear from our report that both the civil sector and the mining sector are ready to unlock that value. The surge in AI consideration shows a clear appetite for innovation. The opportunity now is to build the data foundations that will allow these technologies to thrive and deliver on their promise of a more efficient and sustainable future,' Harvey said.

Data 'the core asset that drives every decision' in mining

In mining, 80% of geoprofessionals view data management as being of high or critical importance. Mining geoprofessionals spend almost a third of their time on data management tasks. Yet foundational frameworks lag: only 39% of mining organisations have a defined data management framework.

Dr Janina Elliott, Segment Director, Mining, Seequent, said: 'In mining, data isn't just a byproduct of operations but the core asset that drives every decision, from exploration to reclamation. Our report shows that the industry is laser-focused on data management, but it also highlights the next major challenge: unlocking the full value from current and historical data, as the mining industry positions itself for a future where AI and automation will be increasingly important.'

In civil infrastructure, 'foundational frameworks for success are often missing'

Sixty-nine per cent of civil geoprofessionals rate data management as critically or highly important. According to the survey results, civil geoprofessionals spend over a fifth of their time on data management. Only 41% of civil geoprofessionals have an established framework, with just 30% maintaining a formal data chain of custody.

Pat McLarin, Segment Director, Civil, Seequent, said: 'The civil sector is grappling with a data paradox. Geoprofessionals are spending a significant amount of their time - a full day a week - on data management, yet they still face challenges that impact project outcomes. Our report shows that while the will to be data-driven is there, the foundational frameworks for success are often missing.'

The Geoprofessionals Data Management Report 7th Edition provides a comprehensive look at the state of data management across the mining and civil infrastructure industries.

Download a copy of the report

Download images

# # #

About Seequent

Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organisations to understand the underground, giving them the confidence to make better decisions faster. Seequent builds world-leading technology that is at the forefront of Earth sciences, transforming the way our customers work. Every day we help them develop critical mineral resources more sustainably, design and build better infrastructure, source renewable energy, and reduce their impact on the environment.

Seequent operates in 145+ countries while proudly maintaining headquarters in New Zealand.

Newsroom:

Seequent on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2026 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink