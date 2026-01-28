Canoga Perkins Brings Breakthrough Private 5G Technology To The BLOQUE Innovation Hub In Queretaro, Mexico

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Canoga Perkins, a global leader in Private 5G network connectivity solutions, announces their first international Private 5G Customer Experience Center at the BLOQUE in Queretaro, Mexico. On January 16th, 2026 the company demonstrated the SyncMetra® 100 product and an end-to-end Private 5G solution at the“Experiencing SyncMetra®” event attended by government representatives, city representatives, industry leaders, technology partners, system integrators, resellers and end customers.

Querétaro invests in becoming a global hub for advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, smart agriculture and tech advanced ports applications; the demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity has never been higher. SyncMetra® 100 and Canoga Perkins arrive as critical enablers of Deterministic Networking for all these applications. The SyncMetra Platform offers a software-defined, IT-operated 5G network transport solution that guarantees the ultra-low latency required for next-generation industrial applications.

Revolutionizing Connectivity in Mexico – Unlike traditional wireless solutions, SyncMetra is purpose-built to support Time Sensitive Networking (TSN). This capability allows enterprises to deploy various mission critical applications -such as robotic control, Enterprise AI, and AR/VR, manufacturing and automation - without the lag or instability inherent in standard cellular or Wi-Fi networks. As part of the event, Canoga Perkins demonstrated an industrial robotic arm operating flawlessly over an Ultra-Low Latency Private 5G Network supported by SyncMetra.

"Bringing SyncMetra to Mexico is a major milestone for Canoga Perkins and we are gratified by the overwhelming response from industry leaders here," said Malik Arshad, President of Canoga Perkins. "Deterministic networking removes the barriers to digital transformation for the most critical applications. The Bloque is a venue for furthering technology, innovation and digital entrepreneurship. It's fitting that we are demonstrating that deterministic Private 5G and 5G TSN are no longer future concepts- we take pride in developing leading edge solutions that show that these technologies are ready for deployment today."

Key Technology Highlights:



Determinism: Guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS) for real-time industrial communication.

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency (URLLC): Precise packet delivery essential for mission-critical automation.

IT-Centric Operation: Cloud-managed orchestration via SyncMetra ManagerTM (SMM) for ease of use. Scalable Architecture: Expands easily to cover large manufacturing floors or complex campus environments.

About the Bloque

BLOQUE is the Innovation and Technology Center of the Municipality of Querétaro, promoted by the Ministry of Innovation and Technology. It is a unique public space in Mexico, designed so that anyone – students, entrepreneurs, professionals, companies and organizations – can learn, create and connect through technology, innovation and talent training. In BLOQUE, citizens find the tools to build tomorrow. We are the space that invites you to create, not just observe. Here ideas come to life and dreams are transformed. We are more than a place: we are the community of the future.

Find out more: BLOQUE - ¿Qué es BLOQUE?

About Canoga Perkins

With over five decades of engineering excellence, Canoga Perkins has consistently led the charge in delivering mission-critical network solutions that empower industries to innovate and thrive. Trusted by leading service providers, industrial enterprises, utilities, military branches, and government agencies, Canoga Perkins combines a rich legacy with a relentless drive for innovation. We lead with AI whenever possible, designing intelligent solutions that are not only reliable and secure but also scalable and adaptable, ensuring our clients are always at the forefront of technological advancement.

Learn more at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink