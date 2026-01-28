AppSwarm Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

AppSwarm Corp Announces the Launch of AniPet: AI-Powered App for Instant Animal Identification

28.01.2026 / 15:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - January 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a publicly traded technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile applications, today announced the release of its latest innovative app, Anipet, now available exclusively on the Apple App Store. AniPet transforms everyday encounters with nature into engaging educational experiences. Users can snap a photo or upload an image of any animal, pet, bird, or wildlife, and the app instantly identifies the species. It provides comprehensive details, including scientific names, habitats, diets, behaviors, and fun facts, making it an ideal tool for nature enthusiasts, birdwatchers, pet owners, families, and educators. Key features include:

Instant Detection: Identify species directly from photos or gallery uploads.

Rich Educational Content: Access in-depth information and fascinating trivia.

Broad Coverage: Recognizes a wide range of animals, from common pets to exotic wildlife and birds.

Personal Collection: Save and organize discoveries for future reference. User-Friendly Design: Intuitive interface for seamless exploration. Christopher Bailey, President of AppSwarm, stated, "AniPet brings the wonders of the natural world to everyone's fingertips. In an era where technology and nature increasingly intersect, we're excited to offer a tool that not only identifies species accurately but also fosters curiosity and learning about our planet's biodiversity." The app is free to download with optional in-app subscriptions for enhanced features. AppSwarm plans to expand its growing portfolio of mobile applications, including bringing AniPet and other titles to the Google Play Store in the coming weeks. Additional details and timelines will be shared in future announcements. Download AniPet Nature Bird today on the App Store: About APPSWARM AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on gaming app development, business app development, web development, and white-label technology solutions. AppSwarm partners with and assists other firms in technology development and business management. For more information, visit us at or follow us on Facebook: Twitter: or Instagram: Forward-Looking Statements: “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

...

News Source: AppSwarm Inc.

28.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

