AI-Native Startup Playbook Launch Silicon Valley 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG) today announced the release of the expanded, a comprehensive, execution-focused guide for founders, enterprises, and investors navigating the next phase of AI adoption.

The new edition has more than doubled in size since its prior release, incorporating best practices, real-world case studies, and breakthrough innovations drawn from deep market mapping, deployment lessons, and insights from 150+ enterprises, startups, and investors, supported by EAIGG's global community of over 5,000 AI practitioners across 80+ countries.

The Playbook moves beyond an LLM-centric view of AI to provide a clearer, decision-grade blueprint for where durable value will be created next - spanning agentic systems, enterprise adoption curves, AI-driven go-to-market strategies, the growing dominance of small language models in production, and emerging opportunity areas such as world models, nested learning, and next-generation intelligence architectures.

“While the world is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, the real breakthrough now lies in the application layer - agentic systems and vertical AI platforms that fundamentally change how work actually gets done,” said Anik Bose, Executive Director of EAIGG and Managing Partner at BGV.“The AINS Playbook is designed to help founders and enterprises move from AI ambition to AI execution, with practical frameworks grounded in real deployments, not abstract theory.”

EAIGG has expanded on the Playbook's launch with its new AI Acceleration Program -a structured workshop series built to help enterprise leaders turn AI ambition into operational results, faster and more responsibly. Designed for C-suite and Board audiences, the program converts Playbook insights into immersive working sessions centered on the execution systems that determine whether AI efforts scale or stall inside large organizations. Workshops focus on the core building blocks of enterprise AI execution: defining a clear AI value thesis, enforcing use-case discipline tied to real workflows, establishing decision-rights and governance architectures that enable scale, and leading change management to drive adoption. The outcome is a repeatable operating model for deploying AI responsibly-and delivering measurable impact again and again.

As EAIGG expands this execution-first approach globally, it will also host the 2026 Human AI (HAI) Co-Innovation Summit in Paris on February 16, co-hosted with BGV, Forgepoint, White & Case, and Eurazeo. Held at White & Case's historic Vendôme headquarters, the Summit will anchor EAIGG's transatlantic Human AI Co-Innovation Consortium - a curated alliance of startups, major enterprises, and top-tier venture firms focused on accelerating human-centric AI deployments across industries.

“Europe is emerging as a vital testing ground for trustworthy, deployment-focused AI,” said Damien Henault, Managing Director of Forgepoint Capital.“Our Paris Summit brings together founders who are building real solutions and enterprises ready to adopt them. It's a rare opportunity to align security, governance, and innovation across borders - exactly what this moment in AI demands.”

Programming will feature keynote discussions on the future of agentic systems, investor perspectives on emerging enterprise workflows, and a curated showcase of startups and scaleups demonstrating practical AI impact across sectors such as financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, cybersecurity, and mobility. Sessions will examine how organizations are transitioning from pilot projects to full-scale deployment, redefining AI operating models, and architecting for the next generation of intelligence stacks.

With a worldwide community of over 5,000 members in more than 80 countries, EAIGG continues to accelerate the development of responsible enterprise AI technologies. The Paris Summit aims to drive cross-border partnerships, commercialization opportunities, and deployment-ready innovations that will define the next era of Human AI.

About EAIGG

The Ethical AI Governance Group was formed by a group of leading venture capital investors, enterprise executives, and startup entrepreneurs. We understand the risks AI systems can pose to privacy, accountability, and transparency, and are committed to ensuring the responsible capitalization, development, and deployment of these technologies. We aim not only to catalyze innovation within the AI sector, but also to ensure that ethical principles, societal needs, and a commitment to the betterment of humanity guide the development and deployment of AI technologies.

