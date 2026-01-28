Positron Capital Management Continues Partnership With The University Of Southern California For Satellite Initiative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Positron Capital Management (PCM), a technology and finance focused family office, is proud to announce the continuation of its strategic partnership with the University of Southern California (USC) Viterbi School of Engineering, a global leader in space technology and research. Together, PCM and USC are driving forward an ambitious satellite initiative centered on the successful completion of a 3U CubeSat known as MAVERIC.

This groundbreaking project integrates four distinct payloads, each designed to push the boundaries of satellite innovation and redefine future capabilities in space exploration. More than 60 students, faculty, and industry professionals over 2 years and multiple classes have contributed to the design, development, and testing of MAVERIC, making it a true collaborative achievement.

“PCM has greatly valued working alongside USC's exceptional faculty, staff, and students. This partnership has inspired curiosity, exploration, and the practical application of satellite technology both within and beyond the university,” said Peter Wokwicz, CEO of Positron Capital Management.

“This collaboration has been instrumental in overcoming the challenges posed by these innovative payloads. It has provided USC Viterbi's Astronautical undergraduate and graduate students with the rare opportunity to design, build, and operate a fully functional satellite,” added Prof David Barnhart, Director of the USC Space Engineering Research Center, integrating the effort.

The MAVERIC payloads are scheduled for launch in June 2026, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of academic-industry partnerships and the future of satellite technology.

About Positron Capital Management:

Positron Capital Management (PCM) is the wealth management office for Peter Wokwicz. We focus on financial, scientific, and product innovation, all while doing good for the world. PCM brings together a distinguished team of leading quantitative analysts, researchers, engineers, scientists, and seasoned executives, united by a shared vision: to leverage our capital deployment and cutting-edge innovation to shape a better future.

About USC Viterbi's Space Engineering Research Center:

The Space Engineering Research Center (SERC) is dedicated to disruptive space engineering, research, and education for the second-generation workforce – including hands-on build, test and flight demonstrations of spacecraft and satellites. SERC seeks to challenge traditional methods of space R&D, manufacturing and exploration with approaches that dramatically reduce costs, enable novel capabilities, and support vital creation of space-to-space services and interactions. Located at both Campus and the Information Sciences Institute (ISI), the premier Institute at USC, projects include exploration of information technology and sciences applied to the space domain.