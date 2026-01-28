Bahrain Olympic Committee Extends Partnership With DP World Tour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agreement secures the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship on the DP World Tour schedule until 2036

MANAMA, Bahrain, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DP World Tour has signed a new multi-year partnership with the Bahrain Olympic Committee that will secure the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship on the DP World Tour schedule until at least 2036.

The extended agreement was officially unveiled at the Opening Ceremony for the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, which starts tomorrow at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Featuring a prize fund of $2.75 million, the tournament follows the Dubai Invitational and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the first Rolex Series event of the season - as one of seven events on the DP World Tour's International Swing.

Speaking about today's partnership extension His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, said:“The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship represents an exceptional competitive platform, offering significant prize rewards and a prestigious pathway toward major global competitions.

“In this regard, we are honoured to announce the renewal of the agreement for the Kingdom of Bahrain to host this championship for the next ten years. This extension reflects deep-seated international confidence in Bahrain's professional organisational capabilities, our dedication to sustainable success, and our commitment to strengthening global sporting partnerships.”

Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company also confirmed today that they will remain as the Title Partner of the tournament until 2028. Bapco Energies became Title Partner of the tournament for the first time in 2025, moving up from presenting partner in 2024. The partnership focuses on elevating the tournament experience for players, stakeholders and spectators alike, establishing Bahrain's premier international golf tournament as a world-class attraction. The tournament is also pioneering environmental initiatives focused on energy provision, including powering hospitality units and structures with solar energy and batteries.

Speaking about their extended partnership with the tournament Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Energies, said:“We are proud to extend our partnership with the DP World Tour and continue our role as Title Partner of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to world-class sporting events in the Kingdom, but also reflects our dedication to Bahrain's growing presence on the global stage.”

It was also confirmed today that the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain will remain as the host venue for 2027 and 2028 editions of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. Speaking about the Club's extended agreement Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi, Chairman of the Bahrain Royal Golf Club, said:“We are incredibly excited for the 2026 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship to get underway and are immensely proud to once again host this prestigious event at the Royal Golf Club.

“We wish all the players every success for the week ahead and look forward to seeing world-class golf on our course. We have been delighted with the positive feedback received on the course so far, and I would like to thank our dedicated team for their outstanding efforts in preparing the event to the highest standards. We are also very much looking forward to our continued partnership with the DP World Tour and are proud to host this tournament for the years to come.”

Speaking about today's announcements Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East at the DP World Tour, added:“This tournament has quickly established itself as a key fixture on the DP World Tour calendar, growing in stature each year and occupying an important role within the DP World Tour's International Swing. Our extended, multi-year partnership with the Bahrain Olympic Committee, as well as Bapco Energies and the Royal Golf Club, reflect a long-term vision to deliver world-class sporting experiences, drive innovation and sustainability, and further strengthen Bahrain's position as a leading destination for international sport, tourism and business.”

About the Bahrain Olympic Committee

The Bahrain Olympic Committee, established in 1979, is the National Olympic Committee of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It oversees Bahrain's participation in the Olympic Games and major regional and international sporting events.

The Committee supervises the participation of Team Bahrain in global, continental and regional competitions, supports national teams in achieving sporting excellence, promotes Olympic values and encourages community participation in sport while nurturing future athletic talent.



About Bapco Energies

Bapco Energies is the integrated company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty's Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of Bapco Energies, the Company is consolidating the energy value chain to meet the Kingdom of Bahrain's growing energy demands sustainably. Guided by the Blueprint Bahrain framework, Bapco Energies is advancing efforts to support the Kingdom's broader energy transition. The Bapco Energies portfolio encompasses wholly-owned subsidiaries Bapco Refining, Bapco Upstream, Bapco Gas, Bapco Tazweed, Bapco Air Fueling and BeVentures.

Bapco Energies Contacts:

For media inquiries please contact ...

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men's professional golf tour of the European Tour group.

As golf's global tour, we showcase global talent in global destinations and use our platform to build, entertain and connect our global community.



GLOBAL TALENT: We provide pathways and a platform for the leading international talent, bringing together golfing icons, national heroes and emerging stars from around the world.



GLOBAL DESTINATIONS: We stage tournaments in iconic cities and locations around the world and each week we celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of the courses, cities and cultures we visit.



GLOBAL COMMUNITY: We build, entertain and connect communities through our commitment to innovation, creative content and having a positive social and environmental impact.

Our 2026 Global Schedule features 42 tournaments in 25 different countries and comprises three distinct phases: five 'Global Swings', the 'Back 9' and the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs'. It features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings, the Tour's season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour's 50th season following its formation in 1972.



We also enjoy the support of many of the world's leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, Aldar, AWS, BMW, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Emirates, Fortinet, Husqvarna, Michelob ULTRA, Nexo and Vestas as Official Partners.

Contact:

Atifa A. Alsayed

Head of Marketing & Promotions

Corporate Communications

E: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at