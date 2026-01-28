Betches Media Solidifies Executive Leadership With New Chief Commercial Officer And Chief Operating Officer



The appointments coincide with Betches' 15th anniversary and on the heels of a period of rapid expansion following LBG Media's 2023 acquisition

CEO Aleen Dreksler tapped industry heavyweights Maggie Milnamow and Paul Josephsen to reinforce leadership structure and build on momentum Strategic hires mark a definitive milestone in Betches' post-acquisition evolution, installing infrastructure to unlock the company's next level of impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betches Media, the leading entertainment destination for millennial and Gen Z women, today announced an expansion to its leadership bench, installing the infrastructure required for its next era of ambitious growth. Following a period of rapid growth within LBG Media's portfolio, CEO Aleen Dreksler has tapped Maggie Milnamow as Chief Commercial Officer and Paul Josephsen as Chief Operating Officer.

These dual appointments mark a key milestone in the brand's evolution from a social-first pioneer into a bona fide entertainment powerhouse. As Betches enters its 15th year, these strategic hires provide the infrastructure required to match ambition with scale and solidify the brand's position as the global authority on women's content and culture.

Aleen Dreksler, CEO and Co-Founder, Betches Media, said:“I'm thrilled to welcome Maggie and Paul to Betches Media. After doubling our revenue over the past two years, 2026 marks a true inflection point for our growth, and we've brought them on to help accelerate that momentum. They are exceptional builders and people leaders with deep experience in modern media, and I'm excited to partner with them as we shape the company's future in this next phase of high growth.”

The C-Suite expansion comes at a time of great strength for the company. While the broader media landscape continues to face fragmentation, Betches is poised for significant commercial and operational success, having recently doubled its revenue over the last two years.

Maggie Milnamow, Chief Commercial Officer



Milnamow joins Betches following a career defined by commercial excellence, leading sales at The New York Times and Business Insider, where she most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer. She will be the visionary leader driving Betches' revenue acceleration, while building the partnerships and innovation to further cement Betches commercial success.

Paul Josephsen, Chief Operating Officer:



A veteran of operational strategy, Josephsen's track record spans multiple C-level and senior leadership roles at Warner Music Group, Group Nine Media, and Consumable. His expertise in architecting complex internal infrastructures ensures that Betches' operational foundation matches its massive cultural influence.

Solly Solomou, CEO and Founder, LBG Media, said:“Betches has built a powerful, culturally relevant brand with a deeply engaged audience, and under Aleen's leadership, the business has seen exceptional growth in the U.S. market. As we continue to invest behind that momentum, strengthening our commercial and operational leadership is a natural next step. Maggie and Paul bring world-class experience that will help accelerate scale, deepen partnerships, and support the next chapter of growth for Betches as part of our global platform.”

About Betches Media

Betches is a multi-platform entertainment destination that transcends digital media, offering its loyal Millennial and Gen Z audience a full suite of premium content across video, editorial, podcast, social, and immersive IRL events. With a team of brilliant digital natives, Betches crafts content tailored for young women across every platform, interest, and season of life. Betches' powerful online presence generates over 650M average monthly views across all channels, successfully reaching nearly 1 in 2 women in the United States. Betches sets the gold standard for quality and engagement, delivering rates seven times higher than the industry average.

Betches strategically partners with blue-chip brands to engage millennial and Gen Z women around the most timeless and valuable currency: cultural relevance. By seamlessly leveraging the scale of a media company with the trust and familiarity of a close friend, Betches has established itself as a formidable player in both the new media landscape and the creator economy. In 2023, Betches Media was acquired by LBG Media, the owner of the leading global media brand LADbible Grou.

For more information, visit

Follow Betches on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube



Company LinkedIn



About LBG Media

LBG Media is a leading social entertainment business, reaching a global audience of over 500 million followers. In the UK alone, it reaches two‐thirds of 18‐ to 34‐year‐olds and ranks as the fifth largest social and digital business. The Group operates a diverse portfolio of brands and platforms, including LADbible, SPORTbible, UNILAD and Betches, and operates over seven websites. Every month, it generates 13.9 billion views on social and 2,700 views per second. Its purpose is to give young adults a voice by building communities that laugh, think and act, with content that spans entertainment, celebrity interviews, news, live documentary and factual programming. LADbible Group has an international presence spanning all corners of the globe, with physical offices across APAC, US, the UK and Ireland. The Group has been widely recognised across the industry for its impactful social good campaigns, brand partnerships and original programming. This includes Media Brand of the Year at the Media Week Awards, Commercial Team of the Year at the Campaign Media Awards and Web Channel of the Year at the Broadcast Digital Awards.

Common Questions About Betches Media Leadership Expansion

Who is the Chief Commercial Officer of Betches Media?

Maggie Milnamow is the Chief Commercial Officer of Betches Media, responsible for driving revenue and commercial innovation.

Who is the Group Chief Operating Officer of Betches Media?

Paul Josephsen is the Chief Operating Officer of Betches Media, focusing on operational infrastructure and strategic scaling.

How does the LBG Media acquisition affect Betches Media's leadership?

Betches remains led by CEO Aleen Dreksler, with the new C-suite roles reporting under her to align with LBG Media's global growth targets and U.S. market expansion.

Who is Betches Media's target demographic?

Betches Media caters to Millennial and Gen Z women, offering a full suite of premium content across video, editorial, podcast, social, and immersive events.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Michelle Ciciyasvili...