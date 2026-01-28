Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Segment To Hold 58.4% Market Share By 2035 Amid Surge In Electric Vehicles

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Steel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Electrical Steel Market was valued at USD 26.5 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach USD 42.1 billion by 2035.

Electrical steel plays a vital role in enhancing the efficiency of motors, transformers, and generators, acting as a core component of electrification and industrial systems worldwide. It supplies structural steel and drives significant downstream value in sectors such as automotive, power infrastructure, and industrial automation, positioning it as a strategic material for modern economies. The market is expected to gain momentum due to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, grid modernization projects, and industrial automation. Premium grades are expected to maintain strong pricing due to performance demands, despite raw material cost fluctuations. Asia remains the primary demand hub, supported by manufacturing centers and infrastructure expansion, while Europe and North America drive growth through electrification initiatives and energy-efficiency regulations. The market is evolving into a performance-driven ecosystem with thin-gauge and advanced-grade products gaining competitive importance, alongside a rising focus on niche electromagnetic components.

The non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NOES/CRNGO) segment held 58.4% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2035. NOES is ideal for rotating machinery, including motors and generators, as it offers uniform magnetic performance in all directions, making it essential for electric vehicles and industrial automation where energy efficiency and operational speed are critical.

The inorganic coatings segment accounted for a 35% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2026 to 2035. Inorganic coatings are highly suitable for high-temperature insulation applications, including transformer cores and heavy-duty electrical equipment, reducing interlaminar losses under extreme conditions and ensuring reliability in power transmission.

North America Electrical Steel Market accounted for a 12.4% share in 2025 and is rapidly emerging as a strategic hub due to advanced manufacturing capabilities, strong regulatory frameworks, and significant investments in electrification infrastructure. The region emphasizes energy-efficient, high-performance grades to meet increasingly stringent technical and environmental requirements.

Major players in the Global Electrical Steel Market include Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., POSCO (Pohang Iron & Steel Co.), China Baowu Steel Group, Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel GmbH, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (AK Steel), Tata Steel Limited, Aperam S.A., Waelzholz Group, Ansteel Group Corporation, HBIS Group (Hebei Iron & Steel), Nucor Corporation, Metglas Inc. (Hitachi Metals Group), and Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. (AT&M). Companies in the Global Electrical Steel Market are strengthening their foothold by investing in R&D for advanced-grade and thin-gauge products, enabling higher efficiency and performance. Strategic partnerships with automotive and industrial manufacturers enhance integration into critical applications. Expanding production capacities in high-demand regions, adopting sustainable manufacturing practices, and leveraging digital technologies for process optimization improve operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes: