CORRECTION: Employers Share New Hiring Outlook For 2026 In Latest WGU Workforce Decoded Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGU today released the second installment of its Workforce Decoded Report, which captures over 3,000 employers' perspectives on workforce development, hiring practices and emerging talent needs amid a period of widescale business transformation. The report explores how companies are adjusting their hiring strategies for 2026, with demand shifting toward mid-level talent as AI reshapes the workforce.

Growth in Enterprise AI Use Prompts Shifts in Hiring Focus

Employers are boosting efforts to source mid-level candidates who have a proven track record, job-relevant skills and the ability to adapt in evolving environments – attributes that are growing in importance amid AI's continued impact on job functions.

Seventy-six percent of employers report a shift in the types of candidates they seek due to AI.

Over 40% say mid-level talent (5–10 years of experience) is now the most in-demand hiring tier.

Thirty-eight percent say they are reducing entry-level hiring because of AI, primarily in information & technology, and finance & professional services.

For early-career professionals looking to excel, job experience and avenues like advanced degrees and industry-recognized credentials - when aligned with in-demand roles and strong economic outcomes - can differentiate them in a crowded job market.

“This data emphasizes the evolution we are seeing in the talent economy and underscores higher education's role in preparing students - at all career levels - with both the technical and durable skills that will set them up for long-term success and greater economic opportunity,” said Scott Pulsipher, president of WGU.“At WGU, that means maintaining our core focus on delivering value through workforce-aligned programs and curricula, which is especially relevant to mid-level talent who have the experience employers seek while simultaneously looking to upskill for further career advancement.”

Talent Shortages Persist Despite AI Replacement Concerns

Despite widespread discussion about AI replacing roles, more than 60% of hiring professionals cite talent shortages as the top pressing issue in the next 12 months followed by burnout (56%) and skills obsolescence (48%).

Among the AI-related skills that employers are seeking, a quarter (25%) are prioritizing candidates who are comfortable using AI tools like ChatGPT, and 21% are hiring for AI-specific skills or certifications. Outside of AI, the most important skills for job success are critical thinking and problem solving (60%), time management (41%), adaptability (40%), and emotional intelligence (37%).These non-technical attributes align closely with skills that are often developed through direct and continuous work experience that mid-level employees possess.

As a result, in 2026, employers are adjusting their hiring processes to emphasize skillset validation and indications of job readiness. Findings show that 46% of employers plan to increase focus on skills over degrees, while 43% plan to place more emphasis on work experience and internships/apprenticeships. By investing in upskilling programs for junior talent and creating structured pathways into mid-level roles, employers can address growing skills gaps while expanding opportunity.

To view the findings from the 2025-2026 WGU Workforce Decoded Report, visit here. To view the findings from the 2025 report, visit here.

About WGU's Workforce Decoded Report

WGU's Workforce Decoded Report is based on findings from a national survey conducted by Centiment on behalf of WGU between September 30, 2025-October 15, 2025. A total of 3,147 U.S.-based respondents completed the online survey, and participants represented organizations of varying sizes across a range of industries and regions.

About WGU

WGU's mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow.



Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not-and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education.



By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.

