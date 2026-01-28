AI-Proof Jobs Coming To Fast-Growing North Dallas Suburbs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As AI threatens to replace up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs, demand is rising for hands-on roles that AI simply can't replicate. One such job is helping people move.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding into the fast-growing cities of Frisco, Plano, and Addison, creating about 45 full-time and seasonal AI-proof jobs for movers, drivers, and laborers.

"As Frisco, Plano, and Addison continue to grow, we're excited to bring dozens of AI-proof, hands-on jobs to these communities," said Scott Leffel, owner of the College HUNKS franchise. "Whether it's moving, hauling, or building a strong team, these are human-centered roles that technology simply can't replace."

Leffel, a Dallas resident, left a sales career to open a College HUNKS franchise in Carrollton. "In today's AI-driven world, hands-on work like this is more secure than ever," Leffel said. "Blue-collar roles are becoming the new white-collar, offering stability that technology can't replace."

Although moving and junk removal are often considered“dirty jobs,” Leffel's franchise generates more than $4 million annually and earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Since launching in Dallas in 2021, the Leffels have made giving back a priority. Through U.S. Hunger, they've donated more than 30,000 meals, two for every job completed, helped over 40 domestic violence survivors move to safety, and given away more than 200,000 cubic feet of furniture, appliances, and clothing to those in need.

Expanding into North Dallas, is part of College HUNKS' broader mission of service and building leaders. "We're not just opening new locations, we're opening doors for people to grow, learn, and make a real impact in their communities," Leffel said.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

