Duda Unveils 'Populate Template With AI' To Deliver High-Control, API-Driven AI Websites For Saas Platforms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Duda, the leading white label website building platform for agencies and SaaS companies, today announced the release of their new“Populate Template with AI” feature. Available initially via Duda's API, AI-populated templates combine the speed and simplicity of client-specific AI-generated content with the precision and design quality of custom built website templates.

The feature was developed in response to the unique needs of SaaS companies. Platforms are able to fully customize their templates with structures and design considerations specific to the verticals they serve, and can embed their proprietary technologies, like booking widgets or quote tools, directly within the templates.

“We're always excited to enable our partners with new ways to build and offer websites,” said Avigayil Lewin, Product Director of Duda's AI Experience Group.“SaaS platforms are eager to offer AI-generated websites, but continue to tell us they need more control over the appearance, performance, and functionality of those sites. This feature solves that.”

Today, AI-generated, or“vibe coded,” websites suffer from unpredictable, often generic, designs, alongside poor levels of accessibility and search optimization. Populate Template with AI overcomes this by combining Duda's industry-leading infrastructure, security, and Core Web Vital scores with unique, customer-specific content generated programmatically by AI.

88% of SMB owners consider website integration with their backend technology to be important, yet only 11% get their website from their SaaS vendor. Offering these websites has been shown to reduce customer churn by nearly 25%, while automating product onboarding has been shown to increase adoption rates by as much as 200%.

Populate Template with AI can be combined with Duda's other innovative APIs to customize the fonts and color palettes of the site or to update content like business hours-all programmatically. These sites can be further refined using Duda's white label drag-and-drop editor, resulting in a complete, end-to-end website building solution for SaaS companies.