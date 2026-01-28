Expanse Studios Launches Super Heli Premium Across Core Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has launched Super Heli Premium, an expanded version of its flagship crash game now live across core markets.

Super Heli Premium introduces four new gameplay mechanics designed to broaden player appeal and increase session engagement. The additions address operator demand for content that retains players without requiring promotional spend.

New Game Modes

Over/Under allows players to predict whether the crash multiplier will land above or below a set threshold, with maximum bet multipliers up to 24x. The mode rewards pattern recognition and adds a prediction layer to the base crash mechanic.

Range betting requires players to predict the multiplier range where the helicopter's flight will end. Wider ranges offer lower payouts with reduced risk. Narrower ranges increase volatility and potential returns. The mechanic gives conservative and aggressive players different optimal strategies within the same game.

50% Cash-Out enables partial exits during active rounds. Players can secure half their stake at any multiplier while keeping the remaining half in play. The feature reduces all-or-nothing pressure and extends average session length.

Auto Play and Auto Cash-Out provide preset betting parameters for players who prefer hands-off gameplay across multiple rounds.

Regional Customization

Operators can deploy market-specific visual themes (USA, Greece, Egypt, Brazil, Japan) without changing core mechanics or RTP. The customization supports localized marketing campaigns and cultural preferences across different jurisdictions.

The game maintains a 97% RTP across all modes and themes, matching the original Super Heli's player return rate while adding strategic depth through the new mechanics.

Market Context

The original Super Heli became one of the most requested titles in European iGaming within months of launch, with operators reporting session lengths above industry averages and retention metrics "materially better than category norms."

Super Heli Premium positions the title as a platform rather than a single game variant. Operators can configure volatility, bet limits, and visual themes to match specific player demographics without requiring separate game integrations.

Expanse Studios currently operates across 1,300+ B2B partnerships globally, with over 300 new operators added in Q3 2025 alone. Super Heli Premium expands the studio's portfolio to 66 proprietary titles, all 100% owned IP with no licensing dependencies.

The game is now live across Expanse's operator network in core markets globally.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet-a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at

