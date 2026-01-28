403
Dr. Devinn Geeson Acquires Smiles At Sea, Dental Festival & Hype Events, Reshaping The Dental CE Event Industry
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a landmark announcement for the dental education space, nationally recognized educator and dental entrepreneur Dr. Devinn Geeson has officially acquired Smiles at Sea, The Dental Festival, and Hype Events from founder Elijah Desmond, marking a powerful new chapter in immersive dental continuing education (CE).
With this strategic transition, Dr. Geeson becomes the new CEO-Chief Evolutions Officer-of all three brands, bringing with her a mission to redefine how dentistry learns, connects, and grows. Elijah Desmond, who founded Smiles at Sea in 2015 and pioneered the concept of dental CE cruises, will now be apart of the experience as Chief Fun Officer, continuing to energize events..
“We're not simply continuing a legacy-we're evolving it,” said Dr. Devinn Geeson.“Today's dental professionals are craving more depth, more connection, and more purpose. We're building experiences that feel energizing instead of exhausting. That's what this evolution is all about.”
The CE Industry's Pain Point-And the Smiles at Sea Solution:
Why thousands of dental professionals are turning to immersive CE to combat burnout and disconnection
Across the $1.6 billion dental CE industry, many clinicians report feeling uninspired and isolated in traditional CE settings. In fact, ADA data shows that burnout rates in dentistry have risen by over 30% in the last five years, with team engagement and retention among the top concerns for practice owners.
Smiles at Sea has reimagined the CE model by offering high-impact, destination-based experiences where teams can restore energy, learn collaboratively, and build lasting connections-all while earning required CE credits. The cruise-based learning experience and The Dental Festival have drawn thousands of dental professionals annually, offering everything from live CE sessions and speaker showcases to wellness programming and community-building events.
A Legacy of Fun, Growth, and Impact:
Under Elijah Desmond's leadership, the Smiles at Sea brand disrupted the CE industry by infusing high-energy learning with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The brand quickly became known for its DJ-fueled dance parties, networking events at sea, and speaker launches that became career catalysts.
“My goal has always been to create unforgettable experiences-and that's not changing,” said Elijah Desmond, Founder of Smiles at Sea.“Devinn is the perfect leader to take this vision to the next level. She understands the business side, the team dynamics, and most importantly, the human side of dentistry. She's raising the bar-and having a blast while doing it.”
Anchored in Purpose, Engineered to Make Waves:
Dr. Geeson, a former hygienist turned DDS, multi-practice owner, and national educator, brings a rare 360-degree view of the dental landscape. Her leadership of the brands is guided by a four-pillar evolution model:
.Expanding Our Impact – Creating year-round community experiences for dentists, teams, vendors, and speakers
.Elevating the Experience – Designing CE that's immersive, joyful, and built for real-life transformation
.Enhancing the Environment – From cruise decks to land-based festivals, crafting spaces where people thrive
.Redefining CE in Every Format – Offering high-impact learning in person, virtually, on land, and at sea
The future of Smiles at Sea, The Dental Festival, and Hype Events will include expanded programming, new destinations, and deeper integrations with industry leaders, influencers, and brands.
Media Inquiries + Partnership Opportunities:
Smiles at Sea is now booking for its upcoming 2026 CE Cruise Calendar and Dental Festival series.
Practice leaders, vendors, educators, and sponsors are invited to explore collaboration opportunities.
Learn more and contact them for media & speaking opportunities.
About Smiles at Sea
Founded in 2015 by Elijah Desmond, Smiles at Sea revolutionized dental CE with cruise-based learning and immersive destination events. Today, under the leadership of Dr. Devinn Geeson, the brand continues to evolve as a hub for connection, education, and community-driven growth-both on land and at sea.
About Celebrity Branding® LLC
Celebrity Branding® is a full-service PR, media, and branding agency that helps experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders amplify their message and accelerate their influence through strategic media and positioning.
