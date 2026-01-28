NP Digital's Rebl House Incorporates Ultralight Creative As Matt Hassell Steps Into Global SVP Role

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Next Chapter of Creative at NP Digital to Scale Bespoke AI-Driven Creative and International Expansion

San Diego, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital's Rebl House (Rebl), the global creative division of NP Digital, today announced the incorporation of Ultralight Creative into Rebl, absorbing its AI-enhanced creative and strategic systems into the agency's global platform. As part of the move, Ultralight Creative founder Matt Hassell has joined Rebl's executive leadership team as Global Senior Vice President of Creative and Creative Technologies. The incorporation significantly deepens Rebl's AI-driven creative capabilities, pairing NP Digital's global scale with advanced creative technology as Rebl continues its international expansion.

In his global role, Hassell will lead the evolution of Rebl's creative product with the application of AI and new creative technologies that help create bespoke creative teams tailored to each client's unique needs and ambitions. His responsibilities include establishing new creative and business roles across emerging international markets in 2026 and developing the next-generation creative offering.

Hassell brings more than two decades of experience building high-performing agency teams, leading global brands and scaling creative cultures. He has served as chief creative officer at OgilvyOne, KBS Canada and Forsman & Bodenfors Canada. His work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Clios, One Show, Effies, Webbys, Epicas and Communication Arts. Most recently, as founder and chief creative officer of Ultralight Creative, Hassell pioneered an AI-enhanced consultancy model that blends creativity with AI-powered brand intelligence and synthetic personas. His clients have included CCM Hockey, Seneca Polytechnic, STK Steakhouse and Holland Bloorview.

“Matt's appointment is a clear signal of where we're headed,” said Alex Toulch, global director of creative at Rebl House by NP Digital.“As we expand globally, we're investing in leadership that can elevate our creative offering, embed technology into how we work and help our teams and clients grow smarter and faster. Matt brings the vision and executional rigor to do exactly that.”

Hassell joins Rebl two years after NP Digital acquired the creative agency, a period marked by sustained, profitable growth and increasing global momentum. Since the 2024 acquisition, Rebl has delivered strong, double-digit year-over-year growth across new and existing accounts while improving gross profit and operating income. Since joining NP Digital, Rebl has earned multiple honors, including a Gold MUSE Creative Award for Browns Shoes, a Best Brand Video win at The Netty Awards for Pompeian Olive Oil. Most recently, the agency's Maybelline“Born With It” work featuring WNBA star Bridget Carleton generated widespread attention across marketing media. It continues to scale globally and sustainably across various industries and categories, with improved project discipline, stronger delivery efficiency and effective management.

"The rapid advancement of AI is dramatically transforming creative and advertising, opening new possibilities for how we build bespoke creative solutions for brands," said Hassell. "With NP Digital's technology and scale, we can now assemble tailored teams around each client's unique needs and ambitions more effectively than ever before."

“As AI expands what's possible in marketing, bringing Matt on board advances our AI-enhanced creative systems to scale a global creative engine that blends human imagination with intelligent technology to deliver measurable growth for clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital.

###

About NP Digital

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its creative production division Rebl House and its proprietary technology platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. As NP Digital's global creative division, Rebl House blends creativity, strategy, and advanced technology to deliver bespoke brand-building creative that drives business outcomes at scale. For more information, visit npdigital.

CONTACT: Kimberly Deese, Digital PR Director NP Digital...