UBEO Business Services Acquires Advanced Business Equipment, Strengthening Presence In The Carolinas

MENAFN - GetNews)



UBEO Business Services, a leading national provider of business technology, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Advanced Business Equipment (ABE). For over 40 years, ABE has been a trusted, locally-owned and operated leader in office technology, serving Asheville, NC, Greenville, SC, and the surrounding areas.

AUSTIN, TX - Advanced Business Equipment has built a legacy of excellence since 1981, providing award-winning service and top-tier office solutions from brands like Konica Minolta and Canon. With a strong commitment to its communities and a customer-first approach, ABE has become a cornerstone of the business communities in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. This acquisition marks a significant expansion for UBEO in the region.

Kevin Jackson, Principal Leader of ABE, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership. "Joining the UBEO family is an exciting chapter for us. It allows us to build upon our 40-year foundation by providing our customers with an even broader range of solutions and technologies. UBEO shares our core values of community and exceptional service, and we are confident this will bring great opportunities for our team and the businesses we serve.

This acquisition aligns with UBEO's strategy of partnering with successful, customer-focused dealerships. The existing ABE team will remain in place, ensuring that customers continue to receive the same high-quality local support they have come to expect, now backed by UBEO's national resources.

"We are delighted to welcome Advanced Business Equipment to UBEO," said Jim Morrissey, President of UBEO. "ABE's impressive history of outstanding service and deep local roots make them a perfect fit for our organization. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive business technology solutions to clients throughout the Carolinas and supports our mission of providing a world-class customer experience."

About UBEO Business Services:

UBEO Business Services is a premier provider of business technology and related services across the United States. With a focus on delivering best-in-class solutions and a superior customer experience, UBEO helps organizations of all sizes optimize their workflows and enhance productivity. To learn more, visit ubeo.

About Advanced Business Equipment (ABE):

Founded in 1981, Advanced Business Equipment has been the office technology expert for businesses in Asheville, NC, and Greenville, SC, for over four decades. ABE is an award-winning dealer specializing in copiers, multifunction printers, and managed print services, known for its unwavering commitment to community and attentive service.