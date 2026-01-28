Notified Introduces Syndicated Article Report Within Content OSTM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Analytics Show How Syndicated Articles Perform as Earned Coverage Across Trusted U.S. Media Outlets

Feature: Syndicated Article Report, a new Content OS measurement capability for Syndicated Articles offering

Syndicated Articles Definition: A journalist-style feature written by a brand and published as earned coverage across a network of trusted U.S. news sites. Syndicated Articles are separate from press releases and follow an objective, newsroom format

Purpose: Measures the performance of Syndicated Articles that extend the core narrative of a GlobeNewswire press release into editorial content published across media outlets

Benefit: Gives communications teams clear insight into the ROI of Syndicated Articles, showing how earned coverage drives reach and credibility and influences discovery in AI-generated answers

Availability: Report is available now inside Newswire Analytics; report populates 7–10 days after an article is syndicated



NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndicated Articles help brands extend the narrative of a GlobeNewswire press release through a journalist-style feature published as earned coverage across trusted U.S. news sites. And today, Notified introduced Syndicated Article Report – a new measurement capability within Content OS.

The report lets communicators measure Syndicated Article performance and demonstrate ROI across this editorial content, helping brands understand how their stories reach broader audiences, build credibility and influence discovery in AI-generated answers.

“When a story is bigger than a single press release, extending it through Syndicated Articles helps further amplify your story, reaching audiences where they are,” said Erik Carlson, President and CEO at Notified.“Our new Syndicated Article Report shows the true reach of extending a narrative across trusted outlets, helping communications teams build visibility, authority and long-term brand value as AI reshapes how audiences discover information.”

The report is available now and appears inside Newswire Analytics 7–10 days after an article is syndicated.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Syndicated Articles: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is a Syndicated Article?

A Syndicated Article is a journalist-style news story written by a brand and published across multiple third-party publisher sites. It is separate from a press release and follows a more objective, newsroom-style format.

What Metrics Are Tracked by the Syndicated Article Report?

The report tracks key performance metrics for each Syndicated Article, including:

Total pickups across third-party news sites

Total audience and potential reach

Earned media placements

Domain rating

Publisher name, location, website, media type and more



All metrics are powered by real-time data and surfaced directly within Newswire Analytics in Notified's leading PR platform.

How Do GlobeNewswire Customers Extend Their News Over This Network?

Notified customers can both publish a press release through GlobeNewswire and add a Syndicated Article (with an additional fee) to reinforce their core narrative. The article is then distributed across a network of trusted U.S. news outlets.

Does Notified Write Syndicated Articles?

With a focus on human-written, authoritative content, communications professionals submit their own journalist-style article, which GlobeNewswire editors review and deliver for potential syndication. However, Notified's editorial team offers proofreading, editing or even full article development for an additional fee.

Is This the Same as Press Release Distribution?

No. Press releases and Syndicated Articles serve different purposes. A press release is the primary announcement; the Syndicated Article is a separate, bylined story that can expand reach and credibility for relevant stories.

How Much Does a Syndicated Article Cost?

Syndicated Articles delivered to this U.S. media network are available as a transactional add-on when issuing a GlobeNewswire press release or as part of an annual subscription package. Editorial assistance is billed separately.

What Geographic Market Does This Include?

The syndication network is U.S. based and designed to reach U.S. audiences through trusted national and local news outlets. Syndicated Articles are available to any GlobeNewswire customer publishing English-language content who wants to reach U.S. readers, including organizations based outside the United States.

GlobeNewswire customers can also reach U.K. audiences through a similar service, Syndicated Articles – U.K. Clients who select this option within the platform can extend their press releases across a network of 65 regional media websites in the United Kingdom. These articles are prominently labeled as an“ad feature” to support AI visibility and reader engagement.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

