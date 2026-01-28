Kevel Expands Global Footprint Into Australia With Appointment Of Chris Woodworth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic expansion reinforces Kevel's long-term commitment to helping retailers and commerce platforms build scalable, differentiated media businesses across complex global markets

Durham, North Carolina, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevel, the leading retail media technology provider, today announced its steadfast commitment to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with its expansion into Australia and the appointment of Chris Woodworth as Regional Director, APAC.

The expansion marks a strategic step in Kevel's global growth as retail and commerce media enter a more execution-driven phase. Across Australia and APAC, retailers and commerce partners are moving beyond experimentation and reassessing the infrastructure required to scale media programs with consistency, transparency, and long-term control.

Based in Australia, Chris will lead Kevel's commercial strategy across Australia and the broader APAC region, working closely with customers and partners to support growth and help them build differentiated commerce media platforms tailored to complex, fast-evolving market dynamics. His appointment reflects Kevel's commitment to the region, supported by existing customer success and technical support roles already on the ground.

Chris brings extensive experience leading commercial growth, partnerships, and go-to-market strategy across digital, media, and technology businesses in Australia and the wider region. In his new role, he will focus on expanding Kevel's regional footprint, supporting customer success, and building strategic partnerships across retail, marketplaces, and emerging commerce platforms.

Doubling Down on APAC's Commerce Media Opportunity

Australia and the broader APAC region represent some of the fastest-growing digital and commerce media markets globally. Advertising spend across the region continues to accelerate, driven by a mobile-first consumer base, rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystems, and the rise of megaplatforms such as TikTok/Douyin, Lazada, and Shopee.

Retail and commerce media advertising experiences tied directly to first-party data, transaction signals, and consumer intent are forecast to see strong growth across Southeast Asia, China, India, Japan, Korea, and Australia through the next decade. As retailers, brands, marketplaces, and platforms look to monetize first-party data at the point of purchase or within the path of intent, demand for flexible, scalable ad infrastructure is growing rapidly.

Kevel already supports leading commerce media businesses across the region, managing multi-million-dollar retail media revenue at scale in complex, localised markets. By investing in local leadership, regional support, and developer success, the company can continue to help customers innovate confidently and at speed. With Chris based in Australia and an expanding regional team, Kevel aims to become a long-term partner to businesses in Australia and the wider APAC region, shaping the future of retail and commerce media.

About Kevel

Kevel is revolutionizing retail media with its AI-powered, API-first Retail Media Cloud, empowering retailers, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms to build, level up, and scale custom ad networks while maintaining full control of their first-party data. By offering unparalleled flexibility in ad serving, audience segmentation, and self-serve capabilities, Kevel enables businesses to launch impactful retail media programs in weeks, not years.

Kevel's mission is rooted in the belief that every digital retailer should have the tools to create their own tailored ad platform, comparable to industry leaders like Amazon. Harnessing the power of AI for data-driven decision-making, Kevel has helped leading brands such as Chewy, The Home Depot, Dollar General, Sonae, Lyft, El Corte Ingles, Slickdeals, and others launch impactful retail media networks-fostering innovation and unlocking new revenue opportunities. With Kevel, businesses can differentiate their ad programs, maximize their share of media dollars, and take control of their retail media destiny. Discover the power of customization and performance at .

