Why Did PDYN Stock Surge 36% Pre-Market Today?
Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to improve coordination among autonomous systems.
The award aims to tackle a longstanding challenge in defense operations: enabling drones, ships, satellites, and other platforms to operate as a unified team.
SwarmOS And Autonomous Coordination
The initiative, named“Hierarchical Adaptive Networked Game-Theoretic Integration of Multiple Echelons (HANGTIME),” will build on Palladyne AI's patented SwarmOS platform.
Following the announcement, Palladyne AI stock traded over 36% in Wednesday's premarket.
