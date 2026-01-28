Why Did PDYN Stock Surge 36% Pre-Market Today?

Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to improve coordination among autonomous systems.

The award aims to tackle a longstanding challenge in defense operations: enabling drones, ships, satellites, and other platforms to operate as a unified team.

SwarmOS And Autonomous Coordination

The initiative, named“Hierarchical Adaptive Networked Game-Theoretic Integration of Multiple Echelons (HANGTIME),” will build on Palladyne AI's patented SwarmOS platform.

Following the announcement, Palladyne AI stock traded over 36% in Wednesday's premarket.

