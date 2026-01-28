Edgemode Expands Joint Venture With BAIF, Adding Approximately 2GW Of New AI Data Center Development Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion Increases Total JV Capacity to 3.5GW, Positioning EdgeMode as a Leading Power-Secured AI Infrastructure Developer Across Europe and Central America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced the expansion of its joint venture with BAIF through the acquisition of three additional large-scale AI data center development projects. The expansion adds approximately 2GW of new planned capacity to the joint venture under the same commercial, technical, and governance framework as the original joint venture agreement.

The newly added projects include DC Villasequilla (600MW), DC Tomelloso (450MW), and DC Tocumen (1,000MW). With the inclusion of these sites, the joint venture now encompasses approximately 3.5GW of total planned capacity, comprising 2.5GW across Spain and 1GW in Panama.

As a result of this expansion, EdgeMode is now positioned as one of the largest AI data center infrastructure developers in Europe and Central America, with power-secured and Ready-to-Build (RTB) scale. EdgeMode has a differentiated grid independent strategy focused on delivering sites that can be brought online rapidly to meet accelerating AI and compute demand.

In addition to expanding capacity, the agreement also brings additional local development resources, market expertise, and execution capability into the joint venture. This strengthens on-the-ground delivery across Spain and Panama and enhances EdgeMode's ability to progress permitting, power infrastructure, and site development efficiently at scale.

The expansion reflects the strong progress achieved across EdgeMode's existing portfolio, the deepening relationship with BAIF and other strategic partners, and increasing demand from hyperscale and enterprise off-takers seeking large-scale, power-secured AI infrastructure with certainty of delivery and shortest time to power.

“Scale and speed matter more than ever in AI infrastructure,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode.“This expansion is a direct consequence of the progress we've made across our sites, the strength of our partnership with BAIF, and growing off-taker demand for power-secured campuses that can be delivered quickly. Extending the joint venture under the same framework allows us to move decisively while also strengthening our local execution capabilities across key markets.”

José Mora, CEO of BAIF, added:

“Demand for AI data center capacity is accelerating globally, but supply remains constrained by power availability and delivery timelines. By expanding the joint venture, we are combining scale with deep local development expertise, enabling the delivery of power-secured, RTB projects that meet the needs of customers and investors across multiple geographies.”

Industry analysts estimate that global AI data center capacity is expected to grow at a double-digit annual rate over the remainder of the decade, driven by rapid adoption of AI across cloud, enterprise, and industrial applications. However, grid congestion and power constraints continue to limit new supply, increasing the value of power-ready, grid independent, executable development platforms.

EdgeMode's strategy centers on addressing this constraint directly, securing land, power, and permitting early, integrating on-site and grid-connected energy solutions, and advancing projects to RTB status therefore allowing customers to deploy compute capacity faster and with greater certainty.

EdgeMode expects to provide further updates as development activity advances across the expanded joint venture portfolio and as commercial discussions with prospective off-takers continue.

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

About Blackberry AIF (BAIF):

BAIF is an energy and infrastructure development group with a proven track record across renewables, grid assets, and large-scale project execution throughout Europe and Latin America.

