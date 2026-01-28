Ras Al Khaimah To Host The 17Th International Workshop On Advanced Materials This February



HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi to deliver opening keynote at the annual global forum on advanced materials Three-day IWAM brings together scientists from internationally acclaimed educational institutions, including two Nobel laureates, to discuss how advanced materials are shaping the future

January, 2026, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirate will once again convene the global scientific community this February at the 17th edition of the International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), a leading international forum dedicated to scientific dialogue, collaboration and innovation in materials science.

HH Sheikh Saud will deliver the opening keynote address at the event, which has established itself over the past 17 years as a respected global platform for researchers, academics and scientists to exchange knowledge and explore how scientific advances can support sustainable development and future technologies.

Organized by the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials (RAKCAM), IWAM will bring together world-leading experts, including two Nobel laureates, to examine the role of advanced materials in addressing pressing global challenges, including sustainability, energy efficiency, environmental resilience and emerging technological applications. The workshop's program of lectures, discussions and academic exchange reflects Ras Al Khaimah's long-standing commitment to science, research and innovation.

A key highlight of IWAM will be the fourth edition of the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science, continuing a biennial tradition of recognizing exceptional global contributions to the field. The Prize reflects HH Sheikh Saud's dedication to advancing materials science in the UAE and the wider region.

The 2026 Prize will be awarded to a Nobel laureate, further underscoring the stature and credibility of the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science on the world stage, and reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah's role as a trusted global venue for celebrating scientific excellence.

By convening established experts alongside emerging researchers, IWAM aims to strengthen international collaboration, inspire future generations of scientists and make a meaningful contribution to the global pursuit of knowledge that supports a more sustainable and prosperous future.

IWAM, which runs from February 2 to 4 at the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah's Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.

About His Highness Sheikh Saud:

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is a Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). Born in Dubai in 1956, he was educated in Ras Al Khaimah before attending the American University of Beirut. He later moved to the University of Michigan, graduating with an Economics Degree.

He returned home in 1978 and was appointed Chief of the Ruler's Court before becoming Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Council in 1986. In this period, HH Sheikh Saud founded RAK Ceramics and restructured Julphar Pharmaceuticals and Stevin Rock to ensure both became the industry leaders they are today.

HH Sheikh Saud was named Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah on 14 June 2003. In this role he oversaw the introduction of free zones, efficient business licensing procedures and offshore corporate registration.

On 27 October 2010, after the passing of his father H.H. Sheikh Saqr (May he rest in Peace), HH Sheikh Saud became the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. As Ruler, he has continued to expand and diversify Ras Al Khaimah's economic base and improve the quality of its social services, while working hard to make high-quality education and healthcare services available to all the Emirate's population.

HH Sheikh Saud received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bolton, UK, in 2010; an Honorary Fellowship of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in India, in 2013; and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Economics from Incheon National University, South Korea, in 2018, a year in which he was also named Visionary Leader of the Year by Arabian Business.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A'-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.