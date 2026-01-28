ILIP EXPANDS THE HORTIPACK LINE WITH TWO NEW R-PET PRODUCTS FOR PROFESSIONAL NURSERIES

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Bologna-based company reinforces its commitment to the circular economy and sustainableinnovation and brings its new HortiPack solutions to IPM Essen and Myplant&garden 2026: eco-hobby inserts for reduced peat use and Ø10 cm and Ø14 cm anthracite pots made from 100% R-PET, which are fully recyclable in the PET stream

Valsamoggia (BO), 26 January 2026 – ILIP confirms its presence at two of the main trade fairs for the European horticultural sector:(Germany, January 27–30, 2026, Hall 3 – Stand D69) and(Milan Rho, February 18–20, 2026, Hall 16 – Stand F20). The company will participate in both events with an exhibition dedicated to therange. The HortiPack range comprises professional solutions for horticulture.

The first is the, available with 1, 4, 6, or 12 holes. Thanks to their lower capacity compared to standard inserts, these products reduce peat consumption, generating a double benefit: less material use and cost savings. The inserts are made of R-PET with certified recycled content and are compatible with the series of 10-compartment trays in PS or R-PET.

The second innovation concerns the. The colour is obtained without the addition of masterbatch and is determined directly by the recycled material, allowing light transmission to be blocked. The pots maintain the dimensions and volume of standard models on the market, but stand out for their numerous drainage holes, quick machine destacking, and anthracite grey colour, chosen as the standard alternative to black. This is a unique product in Europe, completely recyclable in the PET plastic stream at the end of its life.

Alongside these new products, ILIP is bringing its entirerange to IPM and Myplant&garden, which includesa specific line ofas well as. The thermoformed products are available for both manual processing and use on mechanized lines, in order to meet the different production needs of customers.

What makes the HortiPack product range special are the R-PET solutions with a. These products offer the same performance as conventional PS products in terms of load-bearing capacity, handling resistance, ease of use in production lines, reduction of machine downtime and optimisation of packaging thanks to easy destacking, but with a

Made from post-consumer materials sourced from food packaging and milk bottles in PET and R-PET, HortiPack products. The extrusion of different coloured plastics produces a grey-coloured secondary raw material, the origin and quality of which ILIP is able to trace. The company is part of the ILPA Group, which vertically manages the entire process of post-consumer PET recycling, extrusion, and transformation into new products.

Thanks to an advanced recycling plant and an annual capacity of approximately 60,000 tons of PET, ILIP and the ILPA Group are making a concrete contribution to reducing environmental impact, developing the circular economy for packaging, and achieving Italian and European recycling targets.

The participation in IPM Essen and Myplant&garden will be an opportunity to meet operators and professionals in the sector and learn more about the features of HortiPack solutions in person. ILIP's entire foreign sales force will be present at IPM Essen, available for meetings and in-depth discussions.

– Hall 3, Stand D69

– Hall 16, Stand F20