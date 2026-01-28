Navitas Semiconductor To Report Q4 And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, February 24, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after the market close.

Navitas' President and CEO, Chris Allexandre, and CFO, Todd Glickman, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Additionally, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call as well as supporting presentation materials will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at navitassemi.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiCTM high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral ® -certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

...

