Trump Administration Names Founding Members of ‘Board of Peace’
(MENAFN) The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled 26 countries designated as founding members of its newly established “Board of Peace.”
The announcement comes a week after U.S. President Donald Trump formally introduced the initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The board also launched an official social media account on the platform X.
The founding members span multiple regions, including the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caucasus, and consist of: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, El Salvador, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
Several major European powers, including France, Germany, and the UK, were notably absent, reflecting ongoing tensions with Washington over issues such as Greenland and tariff policies.
Ukraine raised concerns about joining a body that includes Belarus alongside Russia, while Belarus accepted the invitation. Russia itself was excluded, despite President Vladimir Putin expressing willingness to contribute $1 billion from frozen Russian assets to the board’s budget.
Canada’s invitation was rescinded after Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized economic coercion by major powers during his Davos address.
Trump first announced the “Board of Peace” on January 15 as part of his broader plan for Gaza, following the ceasefire agreement. The board’s establishment was authorized by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025.
