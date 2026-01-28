Stack Capital Group Inc. Invests $5 Million USD Into X-Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (“Stack Capital”) (TSX:STCK; TSX:STCK.A; an investment holding company that invests in equity, debt and/or other securities of leading growth-to-late-stage private businesses, is pleased to announce that it has invested $5 million USD into X-energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy” or the“Company”), an advanced nuclear technology company developing next-generation small modular reactors (“SMRs”) and proprietary nuclear fuel solutions.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, X-energy specializes in the delivery of safe, reliable, and carbon-free energy solutions such as the Xe-100, its most advanced small modular reactor; XENITH, a factory-built micro reactor for critical infrastructure, microgrids, and remote communities; and TRISO-X, a proprietary and robust particle fuel that can withstand very high temperatures without melting. The Company is a leader in advanced nuclear commercialization, supported by approximately $1.8 billion in private capital and up to $1.2 billion in U.S. Department of Energy funding through the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. X-energy is also backed by blue-chip customers and stakeholders such as Amazon, Dow Inc., Energy Northwest, Ontario Power Generation, and Centrica, positioning the Company at the forefront of global nuclear deployment.

“Reliable, carbon-free baseload power is becoming one of the most critical constraints on global economic growth, particularly as AI, electrification, and industrial decarbonization accelerate,” said Jimmy Vaiopoulos, CFO of Stack Capital.“Advanced nuclear energy is uniquely positioned to meet this demand at scale, and X-Energy stands out as a category leader with differentiated technology, integrated fuel supply, and real commercial traction. We believe X-Energy represents a foundational investment in the future energy infrastructure required to support both the digital economy and long-term climate objectives.”

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows Stack Capital to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as its administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all portfolio investments.

