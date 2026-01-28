Fenergo Recognized As The Most Valuable Pioneer In QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrixtm For KYC & CLM Solution, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QKS Group designates Fenergo as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for its AI-native FinCrime Operating System, unified risk intelligence layer and leadership in transforming end-to-end KYC and Client Lifecycle Management across global financial institutions.

Pune, India, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper,“AI Maturity MatrixTM: KYC & CLM, 2026.” The report introduces a comprehensive AI maturity framework tailored to the KYC and CLM landscape and recognizes Fenergo as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2026.

As financial institutions shift from manual, periodic checks toward intelligence-driven, perpetual compliance, QKS developed the AI Maturity Matrix for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Client Lifecycle Management, which evaluates vendors across two core dimensions: AI-First Productization and AI Vision & Strategic Roadmap, with a dedicated emphasis on generative AI innovation and lifecycle orchestration.

“Financial institutions don't just need faster KYC workflows, they need an intelligence-first compliance backbone,” said Divya Baranawal, VP Research at QKS Group.“Fenergo's approach to AI is architectural and not additive. By embedding agentic intelligence, unified risk logic and explainable automation directly into its FinCrime OS, Fenergo has built a truly AI-native platform rather than layering features on top. That is what differentiates them in the KYC and CLM solution market.”

AI Maturity: The Strategic Imperative in KYC & CLM Transformation

The QKS whitepaper reframes KYC and CLM modernization as a shift from manual, periodic checks to adaptive, AI-driven lifecycle orchestration where identity assurance, risk scoring and due-diligence decisions update continuously based on real-time data, behavioral signals and evolving customer context.

AI-enabled identity assurance spanning document intelligence, biometrics and digital footprint analysis

Graph analytics for entity resolution, ownership mapping and hidden relationship discovery

Continuous monitoring and predictive risk scoring driven by behavioral, transactional and contextual signals

AI-orchestrated case management and workflow automation for onboarding, reviews, and investigations

Agentic AI for autonomous data sourcing, materiality checks and KYC completion Explainable decisioning and governed AI operations to meet emerging regulatory expectations

The research identifies Fenergo as the Most Valuable Pioneer based on its AI-native FinCrime OS, which embeds intelligence across the full KYC and CLM process from onboarding and UBO discovery to perpetual monitoring, risk recalibration and case orchestration.

Divya Baranawal continued:“Fenergo redefines KYC for the digital-first era with its AI-powered Client Lifecycle Management and perpetual KYC framework. Built on an API-first, SaaS-based microservices architecture, the platform enables continuous, event-driven compliance that adapts to global regulatory change. With intelligent document processing, configurable policy rules, and advanced risk assessment, Fenergo eliminates manual inefficiencies and ensures regulatory precision. From onboarding and UBO discovery to workflow orchestration and reporting, Fenergo transforms KYC into a strategic advantage, accelerating trust, resilience, and growth for financial institutions.”

“We're proud to be named the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS' AI Maturity MatrixTM for KYC and CLM,” said Alex Primohamed, Senior Vice President, Product at Fenergo.“This recognition validates our AI-first strategy and reinforces Fenergo's position as the market leader in AI-powered KYC and CLM. It's a testament to our proven ability to deliver measurable outcomes for financial institutions – driving operational efficiency, boosting productivity and simplifying compliance at scale.”

The whitepaper is designed to guide CIOs, COOs, transformation leaders, and IT architects through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit:

About Fenergo

Fenergo is a global leader in AI-powered solutions for client lifecycle management (CLM), specializing in know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance transformation for financial institutions. Fenergo empowers organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, automate compliance processes and enhance client experience across over 120 jurisdictions. Its CLM platform enables financial institutions to achieve faster onboarding, improved data quality and consistent regulatory compliance. For more information, visit .

For more available research, please visit Research



