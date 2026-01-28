Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Releases Two Russian Sailors from Seized Marinera Tanker


2026-01-28 07:24:09
(MENAFN) Russia confirmed the release of two sailors from the Marinera oil tanker, which was seized by U.S. authorities on January 7, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"Two Russian sailors have been released and are on their way home to Russia," Zakharova told state media.

The Marinera had been intercepted by U.S. forces in the North Atlantic over alleged sanctions violations. U.S. officials characterized the tanker as part of Venezuela’s so-called “shadow fleet,” involved in transporting oil subject to American restrictions.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended the action, stating that the seizure was carried out in accordance with the sanctions.

