403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Releases Two Russian Sailors from Seized Marinera Tanker
(MENAFN) Russia confirmed the release of two sailors from the Marinera oil tanker, which was seized by U.S. authorities on January 7, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
"Two Russian sailors have been released and are on their way home to Russia," Zakharova told state media.
The Marinera had been intercepted by U.S. forces in the North Atlantic over alleged sanctions violations. U.S. officials characterized the tanker as part of Venezuela’s so-called “shadow fleet,” involved in transporting oil subject to American restrictions.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended the action, stating that the seizure was carried out in accordance with the sanctions.
"Two Russian sailors have been released and are on their way home to Russia," Zakharova told state media.
The Marinera had been intercepted by U.S. forces in the North Atlantic over alleged sanctions violations. U.S. officials characterized the tanker as part of Venezuela’s so-called “shadow fleet,” involved in transporting oil subject to American restrictions.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended the action, stating that the seizure was carried out in accordance with the sanctions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment