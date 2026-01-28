Industrial Automation Cable Research Report 2026: $12.49 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation Cable Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The industrial automation cable market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements in automation systems. Projections indicate the market will expand from $8.78 billion in 2025 to $9.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors propelling this growth include reliable factory communication needs, extensive manufacturing infrastructure, and increased servo motor usage. Furthermore, the deployment of robotic systems and early adoption of industrial automation technologies are catalyzing market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $12.49 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 7.1%. Key growth drivers in the forecast period include advanced high-speed data transmission, smart factory expansions, increased adoption of IIoT platforms, and the pressing need for cyber-secure industrial networks. Rugged cable development for extreme conditions will also play a significant role. Trends likely to shape the industry's future include the extensive use of high-speed industrial Ethernet cables, flexible and continuous-motion robot cables, integration of servo cables in automated machinery, and the expansion of fiber optic cables for real-time data transfer.

The surge in robotics adoption is expected to significantly boost the industrial automation cable market. As robotics technology advances, with improvements in artificial intelligence, control systems, actuators, and sensors, the demand for efficient power transmission, signal communication, and data exchange in robotic systems is increasing. For example, the International Federation of Robotics noted that operational industrial robots reached 4,281,585 units in 2023, marking a 10% increase from 2022. This trend underscores the pivotal role of industrial automation cables in robotics, further accelerating market growth.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovative product developments to stay competitive. In March 2023, Times Microwave Systems unveiled the XtendedFlex 178 continuous flex coaxial cable, designed for scenarios requiring constant movement and flexibility, crucial for robotics and industrial automation sectors. Similarly, Amphenol Corporation's acquisition of TPC Wire & Cable in January 2024 expanded its offerings in harsh environment solutions, leveraging TPC's expertise in ruggedized electrical cabling solutions.

Key market players include Prysmian Group, Borealis AG, Southwire Company, Nexans, Hitachi Metals, and LEONI AG, among others. The report highlights that Europe held the largest market share in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The industrial automation cable market is navigating challenges, notably from evolving trade relations and tariffs, which impact production costs, especially in regions reliant on imported raw materials. Nevertheless, these challenges are prompting increased domestic manufacturing and innovations in cost-efficient and durable cable technologies.

Scope:

Markets Covered:



By Product Type: Ethernet Cables; Fieldbus Cables; Servo Cables; Robot Cables; Other Product Types

By Cable Type: Copper Cables; Fiber Optic Cables

By Sales Channel: Direct Sales; Distributor Sales By Application Industry: Automotive, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Other Applications

Subsegments:



By Ethernet Cables: Industrial Ethernet Cables; Gigabit Ethernet Cables; Fiber Optic Ethernet Cables

By Fieldbus Cables: Profibus Cables; Can Bus Cables; Devicenet Cables

By Servo Cables: AC Servo Cables; DC Servo Cables; High-Performance Servo Cables

By Robot Cables: Flexible Robot Cables; Heavy Duty Robot Cables; Continuous Flex Cables By Other Product Types: Power Cables; Control Cables; Data Cables

Key Attributes: