AUO Achieves A Landmark Patent Litigation Victory In The U.S. District Court For The Eastern District Of Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO Corporation ("AUO") (TWSE: 2409), a global leader in display technology, announced today that after more than two years of litigation and a two-week trial, a jury in the Marshall Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas has returned a verdict in favor of AUO. The jury found that AUO did not infringe any patents asserted by Phenix Longhorn, LLC, a Texas-based company, and further decided that one of the asserted patents is invalid. This victory is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time in over 22 years that a Taiwanese company has obtained a defense verdict in a patent infringement case against an American company in the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the AUO team members involved in this case, along with Craig Tyler of Perkins Coie LLP, and local counsel Travis Underwood, for their dedicated efforts in achieving this historic result," said Paul Peng, Chairman and Group CEO of AUO. "While AUO respects valid third-party intellectual property rights, we stand firm against unfounded claims. Our decision to go to trial was based on our belief that Phenix's claims were unwarranted. We are gratified that the jury's verdict validates our legal position. This case exemplifies AUO's perseverance to fight for justice no matter the obstacles."

AUO has consistently demonstrated the courage to face challenges and confront unwarranted claims, regardless of how arduous the process may be. This outcome serves as a clear message to other entities targeting AUO that AUO is fully prepared and capable of defending its rights and interests.

AUO extends its gratitude to the court and the jury for their efforts.

Note:

AUO has been dedicated to the research and development of display technologies, continuously leveraging innovative technology as its core to build competitive resilience. By the end of 2024, AUO has amassed over 32,000 patent applications and over 24,700 patents issued worldwide, with 97 percent of its R&D innovations in invention patents. Furthermore, AUO has been named among the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators for five consecutive years.

ABOUT AUO

Safe Harbour Notice

