Circle Cardiovascular Delivers A Unified Cardiac Imaging Platform

Building on Circle CVI's foundation of innovation and clinical rigor, cvi 42 v6.4 introduces major new capabilities designed to streamline workflows, enhance diagnosis, and support reimbursement opportunities through improved automation and reproducibility.

Comprehensive Capabilities in One Platform

With this release, Circle CVI advances its vision of complete cardiovascular imaging integration:



Advanced CMR Automation for precise tissue characterization, including enhanced T1 mapping workflows and 4D flow pre-processing for faster, high-quality results.

Plaque Analysis for deeper coronary characterization and risk assessment.

Pericoronary Adipose Tissue (PCAT) tools for research-use analysis of perivascular inflammation.

PowerScribe One Integration, enabling direct reporting and improved workflow continuity between imaging and structured reporting systems. Vascular CT Analysis and Planning tools, expanding Circle CVI's breadth across cardiology and vascular imaging, and enabling aortic, carotid, and peripheral arteries evaluation, pre-procedural planning, and follow up.



Driving Quality, Efficiency, and Reimbursement

cvi 42 is engineered for workflow optimization - allowing cardiac teams to interpret studies faster, with greater reproducibility and accuracy. These improvements enable more consistent, data-driven reporting and contribute to increased throughput and reimbursement potential.

“Our customers demand the highest accuracy and consistency in cardiovascular imaging,” said Scott Galbari, Chief Product Officer, Circle CVI.“With cvi 42 v6.4, we are extending the reach of our single-platform solution to help clinicians deliver faster, reproducible results, while improving productivity and the quality of patient care.”

Localized AI and Circle's Elevate Pricing Advantage

With the new Category I CPT code for AI-enabled quantitative coronary plaque analysis now active and major insurers reimbursing the procedure, cvi 42 provides practices with an on-premise, FDA-cleared AI solution

Circle CVI's Elevate pricing structure allows practices to deploy cvi 42 as part of a flexible subscription that scales across CT and MR service lines, spreading software costs across a broader cardiovascular imaging portfolio. By aligning licensing with volume and growth, Elevate helps organizations convert reimbursement into sustainable margin, funding further investment in staff, technology, and service expansion.

Setting the Standard for Cardiovascular Imaging

cvi 42 v6.4 exemplifies Circle CVI's ongoing mission to unify cardiac imaging workflows and accelerate clinical decision making. By integrating advanced analysis tools and leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities and partner connectivity in one flexible platform, Circle CVI continues to help institutions achieve clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and sustainable value in cardiovascular care.

cvi42 v 6.4 is available globally starting today.

About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

Circle CVI is a prominent global cardiac imaging company providing AI-based multi-modality reading and reporting solutions for cardiac MR, cardiac CT, cardiac Interventional Planning, Electrophysiology Annually, millions of cardiac exams in over 90 countries are interpreted using Circle CVI's imaging platform, cvi42, giving physicians the tools to accurately quantify and diagnose complex cardiovascular diseases while improving patient outcomes and the effective utilization of healthcare resources.

For media inquiries, please contact:

...