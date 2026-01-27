Rocket Doctor Signs New Contract With Major U.S. Insurer, Expanding Access To An Additional 175,000 Members Across California



Rocket Doctor is now in-network with another major insurer for commercial employer-sponsored health plans across California.

The new agreement includes approximately 175,000 members in California under one major insurer, extending Rocket Doctor's total in-network reach to over 13 million members coast to coast.

The agreement further strengthens Rocket Doctor's presence in one of the largest U.S. healthcare markets and supports its national expansion strategy. The partnership enhances payer mix and positions the Company for sustained growth driven by employer demand for digital-first care.

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with another major insurer for commercial employer-sponsored health plans in California. Under the agreement, eligible members gain in-network access to Rocket Doctor's network of board-certified physicians.

This expansion strengthens Rocket Doctor's footprint in California, one of the largest and most complex healthcare markets in the United States, and reflects the Company's continued focus on embedding its physician-led platform within established payer networks. By doing so, Rocket Doctor is helping employers and health plans improve access to timely, high-quality care while reducing friction for patients seeking in-network options.

This announcement follows Rocket Doctor's October 21st news release, which detailed new payer contracts providing access to over 2.7 million members across California. The addition of this latest agreement brings Rocket Doctor's total in-network reach to well over 13 million covered lives across key U.S. markets (primarily California and New York), reinforcing the company's rapid growth and expanding impact on healthcare accessibility.

“Partnering with this leading commercial insurer represents a significant milestone in our U.S. growth strategy,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. Employer-sponsored plans play a central role in healthcare coverage across California, and this agreement allows us to support working individuals and families with convenient, clinician-led care, while aligning with the quality, accessibility, and compliance standards expected by a leading national insurer.”

Under the agreement, Rocket Doctor's network of board-certified providers will deliver covered healthcare services to eligible members in accordance with applicable benefit plans and California regulatory requirements. The collaboration reinforces Rocket Doctor's commitment to clinical excellence, care continuity, and equitable access to healthcare services across diverse populations. By enhancing its payer mix it further empowers MDs on the platform to care for patients on Medicaid and Medicare, as well as those members in underserved, rural, and remote communities.

California continues to be a strategic market for Rocket Doctor, driven by its large insured population, progressive telehealth reimbursement framework, and strong demand for digital-first healthcare solutions. The Company expects this agreement to further strengthen its payer mix and support sustained revenue growth across its U.S. operations.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact:

or email: ...

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

...

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

...

For media inquiries, contact: ...

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.