OSS Announces New Multi-Year Platform Award With Top-Tier Aerospace Prime Contractor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Order supports commercial aerospace in-flight entertainment systems, with potential for five-year revenue pipeline of over $6.5 million

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new $1.1 million initial order from a top-tier aerospace prime contractor to support next-generation in-flight entertainment systems. The Company expects this initial order to be delivered by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Under the terms of the contract, OSS will provide 200 ADB-10G ruggedized Ethernet switches. The ADB-10G runs on a secure Linux-based platform that manages and coordinates the aircraft's in-flight entertainment network, with full system redundancy. OSS believes the platform has the potential to contribute over $6.5 million in total revenue over the next five years.

“This award with a top-tier global aerospace prime contractor reflects the growing adoption of our rugged networking platforms in commercial in-flight entertainment applications,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.“By adding another top-tier aerospace customer, we continue to build long-term relationships across commercial aircraft programs that can scale over multiple platforms and production cycles. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we leverage this momentum to support customers across global commercial and defense markets.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected delivery timeline, anticipated future orders, projected revenue from this program, and the duration and scope of the customer relationship. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results, revenue and sales as a result of this contract, current program or future programs with commercial aerospace customers and suppliers, any potential or actual revenue derived from the agreements, the future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company's offerings and/or relationship with current and future commercial or aerospace customers. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

