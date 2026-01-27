Swiss Skincare Powerhouse DE MOI® By Demee Koch Announces Highly Anticipated Canadian Debut And Exclusive Two-Day Launch Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, Founder ofand a global pioneer in the Conscious Beauty Movement, in collaboration with, Pharmacist and Founder of, is proud to announce the official entrance of DE MOI by Demee Koch® into the Canadian market. This exclusive partnership brings Swiss-engineering, clinically proven, multifunctional formulas to a generation of discerning Canadian consumers.

To celebrate this milestone, Bighani Canada will host a two-day launch event series in Toronto:

February 5, 2026: "The Conscious Beauty Movement: A Night with DE MOI"

February 6, 2026: "Beauty as a Force For Good: From Founders to Global Pioneers"

High-Performance Innovation for the Canadian Climate

Leading the launch is the DE MOI by Demee Koch All You Need High Performance CC Cream, a 365-day beauty essential engineered for "real mornings". As the only cream in its category featuring six active ingredients in one bottle, it delivers a "3-in-1 punch" by combining professional skincare, SPF 30 protection, and intelligent skin tone perfection. This hydrating formula is specifically built to perform in Canada's diverse environments, from sticky summer humidity to the bitter winter cold.

Successfully bringing these formulas to Canada required navigating some of the strictest compliance standards in the world. "While the process requires immense patience, it ensures our consumers can rely implicitly on the safety and integrity of the products," notes the partnership team.

The Arrival of 'Clinical Luxury'

Swiss precision is a globally recognized hallmark of excellence that translates directly into DE MOI's skincare standards. This dedication to quality meets a Canadian consumer base that deeply values social and ecological impact. By introducing this new tier of "Clinical Luxury," the brand offers a universal appeal uniquely suited to Canada's multicultural mosaic.

"There is a rare, powerful feeling in skincare of finally being understood-of finding a product so transformational you wonder where it has been all along," says Demee Koch. "This feeling is why beauty experts, diplomats, and royals are among our most loyal global clients. Bringing this experience to Canada is our way of answering the call for beauty that truly understands the person wearing it."

A Partnership Meeting the 'Canadian Moment'

The collaboration between Anna Patrizio and Demee Koch began with a deep, shared understanding of personal value alignment entrepreneurship. Both founders believe in their roles as business leaders to be meaningful contributors to the global good.

"This partnership is meeting a significant Canadian moment as our country focuses on extending its reach to reliable, value-aligned global partners," says Anna Patrizio. "As a pharmacist and proud Canadian entrepreneur, I am thrilled to collaborate with Swiss expertise to bring purpose-led brands to a market that lets its values be known through its purchasing power. Canadians are not only smart consumers; they use their voices to demand authenticity, and DE MOI by Demee Koch delivers exactly that."

Future Outlook

DE MOI has a proven track record of consistently outperforming competitors in highly competitive international beauty markets. The brand is committed to a permanent presence in Canada and is currently in the process of bringing the remainder of its multifunctional line to the market as they receive their official stamps of approval.

About DE MOI® by Demee Koch Headquartered in Zurich, DE MOI is a certified Swiss skincare powerhouse dedicated to smart, ethical, and clinically proven beauty. Founded by Demee Koch, a leader in the Conscious Beauty Movement, the brand creates multifunctional formulas that have earned a loyal global following through real results for real people.

About Bighani Canada Founded by multi-awarded pharmacist Anna Patrizio, Bighani Canada is a premier distributor focused on bringing purpose-led brands to the Canadian market. By prioritizing value-alignment and global good, Bighani Canada connects savvy consumers with international pioneers in luxury and wellness.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event. Please confirm your attendance by February 2, 2026 to ensure priority access and reserved media seating.

