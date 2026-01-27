Alerify Partners With Zadara To Bring Multi-Tenant Private Sovereign AI Clouds Powered By NVIDIA Gpus To Central Pennsylvania Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harrisburg, PA and Irvine, CA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerify, Pennsylvania's leading Tier 3, SOC 2 Certified data center and next-generation cloud automation platform, today announced a new partnership with Zadara, the sovereign AI cloud leader. This collaboration marks a major step forward in Alerify's mission to deliver secure, scalable, and fully sovereign private artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Together, the companies will deliver an integrated solution that simplifies cloud operations, reduces infrastructure costs, and enables enterprises to securely accelerate AI adoption across their VMware and hybrid cloud environments.

In an increasingly complex digital landscape, Alerify had its pick of global partners to power its new AI Edge platform. Zadara's reputation as an industry leader in private, sovereign cloud infrastructure combined with its NVIDIA GPU-powered compute made them the ideal partner. With Zadara, Alerify is now bringing next-generation AI capabilities to small, medium, and enterprise organizations that require both high performance and complete data control.

“We chose Zadara because our clients deserve AI solutions that are private, secure, and designed around their business.” said Andy Kochanowski, PhD, Founder and CEO of Alerify.“Zadara shares our values of security, scalability, and innovation. Together, we're going to give businesses access to the power of AI while ensuring their data stays private, local, secure, and compliant. This partnership allows us to deliver all the benefits of the cloud without the risks or the continuously increasing costs.”

Through this partnership, Alerify's AI Edge platform provides businesses across Central Pennsylvania and throughout the world with the tools to deploy private AI models on sovereign AI servers within Alerify's Harrisburg data center. The collaboration introduces a seamless path for enterprises looking to operationalize AI workloads whether training, fine-tuning, inference or deploying models at scale ensuring that businesses can innovate faster, reduce operational costs, and maintain full autonomy over their data while still benefiting from world-class AI infrastructure.

“Partnering with Alerify represents a powerful alignment of mission and technology,” said Yoram Novick, CEO of Zadara.“Organizations need AI infrastructure that delivers performance without compromising sovereignty or cost. By combining Zadara's sovereign AI cloud with Alerify's innovative AI Edge platform, we're giving our joint customers a secure and scalable foundation to accelerate their AI strategies on their terms and under their control.”

Empowering Pennsylvania's Digital Future

Alerify is shaping the future of AI-powered infrastructure for the Mid-Atlantic. It is helping businesses modernize operations, enhance cybersecurity, and accelerate digital transformation without compromising compliance or control.

“Our goal has always been to empower local and regional organizations with the same world-class technology used by the biggest enterprises,” added Kochanowski.“With Zadara, we're able to do exactly that right here in Central Pennsylvania.”

About Alerify

Alerify is a full-service Tier 3, SOC 2 Certified data center based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They provide secure, scalable colocation, virtual private cloud, business continuity, and AI Edge solutions. Known for exceptional service and community-focused values, Alerify helps businesses across the country innovate safely and confidently.

About Zadara

Zadara ( ) is a leading provider of sovereign AI edge clouds offering a revolutionary distributed cloud platform that simplifies operational complexity and enables seamless multi-tenancy through automated end-to-end provisioning of compute, storage, and networking.

With over 500 edge cloud locations worldwide and with the ability to deploy a cloud in any location, Zadara's clouds are uniquely positioned to meet the unique demands of various cloud-based use cases, including sovereign cloud and AI inference at the edge for service providers and the modern enterprise. Zadara clouds are AWS compatible and feature consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees. Zadara's fully-managed clouds are designed to accommodate any workload, anywhere – whether on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud or at the edge.

Zadara operates worldwide with a highly skilled team that provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California.

